Queen's Club 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Jack Draper vs Brandon Nakashima, Holger Rune vs Roberto Bautista Agut | HSBC Championships

Day 5 of the 2025 Queen's Club Championships (June 20) will feature the four quarterfinal clashes in the men's singles. The day's action will be headlined by top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who will take on Arthur Rinderknech.

Ad

The other three quarterfinal match-ups include two local favorites: second seed Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley, who will take on Brandon Nakashima and Jiri Lehecka, respectively. Fourth-seed Holger Rune will also be in action, facing off against Roberto Bautista Agut.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 5 at the 2025 Queen's Club Championships.

Jack Draper vs Brandon Nakashima

In Picture: Jack Draper (Getty)

Second seed and local favorite Jack Draper will face Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Queen's Club Championships. Draper has won 27 of the 34 matches he has played in 2025, including the BNP Paribas Open, where he defeated Holger Rune in the final. He also reached the finals in Doha and Madrid, losing against the likes of Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud, respectively.

Ad

Trending

At the Queen's Club Championships, Draper began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jenson Brooksby and then followed it up with a 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5) win over Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

Brandon Nakashima has a 20-17 win/loss record in 2025, with semifinal appearances in Acapulco and Houston being his best outings. At the Queen's Club Championships, he won 6-7 (10), 7-6 (5), 6-4 against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round and then won 7-5, 7-6 (4) against Dan Evans in the second round..

Ad

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with Draper winning the last match in Stuttgart in 2024. Being the second seed and the crowd favorite, the British player is the favorite for the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Jack Draper

Holger Rune vs Roberto Bautista Agut

In Picture: Holger Rune (Getty)

Another one of the quarterfinal clashes at the tournament will feature fourth-seeded Holger Rune taking on Roberto Bautista Agut. Rune has a 22-12 win/loss record this year, with his best result being winning the Barcelona Open, where he won against Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Ad

At the Queen's Club Championships, he started with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Christopher O'Connell in the first round and then followed it up with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over Mackenzie McDonald in the second round.

Roberto Bautista Agut has won only nine matches in 2025, with his best result being at the Hamburg Open, where he lost against Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals. At the Queen's Club Championships, he won 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-4 against Nuno Borges and won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 against eighth-seed Jakub Mensik to reach his second quarterfinal of the season.

Ad

Rune has won all three matches against Bautista Agut, making him the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Holger Rune

Jacob Fearnley vs Jiri Lehecka

In Picture: Jacob Fearnley (Getty)

Home favorite Jacob Fearnley will take on Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Queen's Club Championships. Reaching the quarterfinals here has been the best result for Fearnly so far this season, with his previous best results being reaching the third round at the Australian Open and the French Open.

Ad

He started his campaign at the Queen's Club Championships with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Alex Bolt in the first round, following it up with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 win over Corentin Moutet in the next round.

Jiri Lehecka's best result of the 2025 season was winning the title at the Brisbane International, when Reilly Opelka retired against him in the final. At the Queen's Club Championships, he began with a 6-4, 6-2 win against fifth seed Alex de Minaur in the first round and then won against Gabriel Diallo by a similar scoreline in the second round.

Ad

These two players are yet to play each other, but being the higher-ranked player, Lehecka is the slight favorite going into the match.

Predicted winner- Jiri Lehecka

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More