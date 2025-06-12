Queen's Club 2025: Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Emma Navarro vs (8) Amanda Anisimova
Date: June 13, 2025
Tournament: HSBC Championships
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $1,415,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel
Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova preview
Third seed Emma Navarro of the United States will take on her compatriot Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club Championships in London.
Navarro beat Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the second round of the tournament. The American lost in the first round of French Open prior to that and also managed to win a match apiece at the Italian Open and Madrid Open.
She also reached the quarterfinal of the Charleston Open and was beaten by Anisimova in it. Thus, Navarro has had a pretty ordinary year so far and will like to go deep into the Queen's Club tournament to make amends. Winning the title should also not be beyond her reach.
Anisimova, on the other hand, beat Jodie Anna Burrage of Great Britain 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and Sonay Kartal 6-1, 6-3 in her first two matches at Queen's Club. She also reached the fourth round of the French Open and the semifinal of Charleston Open prior to that. However, she lost in her first matches at both the Italian Open and Madrid Open.
Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head
The two players have clashed thrice at the WTA level, with Anisimova winning all three matches. They last met at the Charleston Open where Anisimova won 7-5, 7-6(1).
Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova prediction
Navarro is currently ranked 10th in the world and is a good player on grass. Her groundstrokes are usually solid and net-play is also quite good. However, she has had some issues against Anisimova, who has more powerful groundstrokes, in the past and has lost in each of her three matches against the latter.
Anisimova is ranked 15th in the world herself and can be considered among the top players in the world as well. She will try to overpower Navarro on Friday with her barrage of strokes. The match might be intense and close, but Anisimova holds the edge at the moment. She should be able to overcome Navarro in the end in a close fight.
Pick: Anisimova to win in three sets.