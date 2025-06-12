Queen's Club 2025: Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Emma Navarro vs (8) Amanda Anisimova

Date: June 13, 2025

Tournament: HSBC Championships

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,415,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel

Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Third seed Emma Navarro of the United States will take on her compatriot Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club Championships in London.

Navarro beat Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the second round of the tournament. The American lost in the first round of French Open prior to that and also managed to win a match apiece at the Italian Open and Madrid Open.

She also reached the quarterfinal of the Charleston Open and was beaten by Anisimova in it. Thus, Navarro has had a pretty ordinary year so far and will like to go deep into the Queen's Club tournament to make amends. Winning the title should also not be beyond her reach.

Anisimova, on the other hand, beat Jodie Anna Burrage of Great Britain 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and Sonay Kartal 6-1, 6-3 in her first two matches at Queen's Club. She also reached the fourth round of the French Open and the semifinal of Charleston Open prior to that. However, she lost in her first matches at both the Italian Open and Madrid Open.

Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

The two players have clashed thrice at the WTA level, with Anisimova winning all three matches. They last met at the Charleston Open where Anisimova won 7-5, 7-6(1).

Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro Amanda Anisimova

(Odds will be updated when available)

Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Navarro is currently ranked 10th in the world and is a good player on grass. Her groundstrokes are usually solid and net-play is also quite good. However, she has had some issues against Anisimova, who has more powerful groundstrokes, in the past and has lost in each of her three matches against the latter.

Anisimova is ranked 15th in the world herself and can be considered among the top players in the world as well. She will try to overpower Navarro on Friday with her barrage of strokes. The match might be intense and close, but Anisimova holds the edge at the moment. She should be able to overcome Navarro in the end in a close fight.

Pick: Anisimova to win in three sets.

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More