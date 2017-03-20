QUIZ: How much do you know about Roger Federer?

Write an Article

How much do you really know about Roger Federer's career?

by Anuradha Santhanam @anumccartney
20 Mar 2017

INDIAN WELLS, CA - MARCH 19: Roger Federer of Switzerland throws his wristband to fans in the stands as celebrates after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland in the mens final during day fourteen of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 19, 2017 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Lucky fan! Roger Federer throws his wristband into the crowd after winning Indian Wells 2017

With Roger Federer taking his fifth title at the Indian Wells Masters this morning, many of his fans are lauding the achievements of a player who is now, beyond a doubt, the Greatest of All Time. 

The Swiss has fans across the globe who follow his every move, his every win and loss, and idolize the man – not without reason. But how much do you really know about Roger Federer’s remarkable sporting career?


Take our quiz:

