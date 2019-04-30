Rabat Grand Prix, Morocco: Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Elise Mertens

World No. 18 Elise Mertens hasn't made a bright start to the clay season, having suffered early losses at Charleston and Stuttgart. But being the top seed at Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco this week, she has a chance to change all that.

If she can find her rhythm and get going, what she is capable of doing was evident at Doha in February when she managed to stun three top-10 players on her way to the biggest title of her career. Mertens, who won the Indian Wells and Miami doubles titles this year, certainly has the game but all she needs is a calm mind and a lot of self-belief to bring out her very best in Morocco this week.

The 23-year-old Belgian starts her campaign against older compatriot Kirsten Flipkens and could come up against the sixth seed Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals and the third seed Yulia Putintseva in the semi-finals.

World No. 24 Su-Wei Hsieh has been pretty consistent this season, reaching the semi-finals in Auckland and Dubai, and the quarter-finals in Miami. As the second seed at this WTA International event, she would like to continue that form.

Fifth seed Petra Martic will be arriving at this tournament, fresh from her maiden title win at Istanbul and could surely pose a threat to the Chinese Taipei ace, having been placed in the same half of the draw.

Seventh seed Johanna Konta, a former WTA No. 4 player, will be another feisty customer to deal with.

Here is all you need to know about Rabat Grand Prix:

Tournament name: Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem

Date: April 29-May 4, 2019

Category: International

Location: Rabat, Morocco

Surface: Clay

Where to watch the Rabat Grand Prix in the USA?

Tennis Channel will show the Rabat Grand Prix live in the USA.

Where to watch the Rabat Grand Prix in the UK & Europe?

BT Sport will show the Rabat Grand Prix live in the UK and Ireland. BeIn will show it live in Belgium, France and Turkey. DAZN will telecast it in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In Netherlands, the tournament will be beamed live on FOX Sports. Local telecast will be on BeIn as well.

Where to watch the Rabat Grand Prix in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Rabat Grand Prix in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Rabat Grand Prix

Live Stream for the Rabat Grand Prix is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

2019 Rabat Grand Prix news, updates, schedule, results and more on Sportskeeda