"Rafa, Elina, Gael and now Medvedev; October is a happy month for tennis players" - Tennis fans react to Daniil Medvedev becoming a father

Grand Slam winner Daniil Medvedev and his wife welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Friday. Daniil and Daria tied the knot in 2018 and currently reside in Monte Carlo. Daniil Medvedev took to social media to share the delightful news.

The World No. 4 shared a picture of his adorable newborn on Twitter. Tennis fans from all over the world were quick to react to the announcement, with many congratulating the former World No. 1 and wishing his daughter a healthy life.

One user mentioned how Rafael Nadal became a parent to a baby boy last week, followed by tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elena Svitlona welcoming a child in the same week as Medvedev and his wife.

"Rafa,Elina,Gael and now Medvedev. October is a happy month for tennis players," one user tweeted.

Another user commented on how happy she was after finding out about the news. She also congratulated the couple for the wonderful news.

"I've been smiling like an idiot since I saw the news. Congratulations Daniil and Daria, " another user wrote in her tweet.

Another user expressed his shock at not knowing that Medvedev and his wife were expecting and congratulated the couple.

"How did I miss this!! Congrats Medvedev family," another user captioned his tweet.

Below are a few more reactions from fans celebrating the happy occasion:

Daniil Medvedev sheds light on his abrupt retirement against Novak Djokovic at SF of Astana Open

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev at the trophy ceremony of the 2021 Australian Open: Day 14

Daniil Medvedev's unexpected retirement after the end of the second set during his last four clash against Serbian former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Astana Open took the tennis world by surprise. The Russian displayed no signs of discomfort or injury but called it quits after the second set tiebreak.

The 2021 US Open champion recently reflected on his abrupt withdrawal from the match against Djokovic. He felt a pop in his adductor and said that if he had continued playing the match he would have risked spending half a year on the sidelines due to injury.

"On the second point of the tie-break, I felt a little bit strange pop in my adductor. I first thought maybe it’s a cramp and after the point I was like, `No, probably not a cramp, and during the tie-break, I felt I can play like 5, 10 more points but that’s it," Medvedev said.

"If I play one more set, I could do it, but I could probably miss half a year instead of one month. So I actually have no idea what is fair. If I won, I would not play the final," Medvedev added.

Poll : 0 votes