Rafael Nadal adds former doubles partner Marc Lopez to his coaching team for 2022 season

Rafael Nadal has added his 2016 Olympics doubles partner Marc Lopez to his coaching team for the upcoming season
Rafael Nadal has added his 2016 Olympics doubles partner Marc Lopez to his coaching team for the upcoming season
Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Modified Dec 11, 2021 02:19 PM IST
News

Rafael Nadal has expanded his coaching team for the 2022 season by roping in former Roland Garros doubles champion Marc Lopez, according to Marca.

Lopez, 39, is a close friend of Nadal and has practiced with the Spaniard in the past. He will be joining Carlos Moya and Francisco Roig in Nadal's coaching team.

Lopez will unite with the former World No. 1 at the ATP 250 event in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open.

This will not be Lopez's first foray into coaching, as he has been part of Feliciano Lopez's team in the past. Marc Lopez served as Feliciano's coach after the Spaniard split with Pepo Clavet.

The 39-year-old has been an active doubles player for the last decade and a half, partnering with compatriots Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers for the most part.

He also enjoyed plenty of success partnering Rafael Nadal as the duo won the men's doubles gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The pair also won the Indian Wells Masters in 2010 and 2012.

Marc Lopez, who reached a career-high doubles ranking of No. 3 in 2013, partnered Pablo Carreno Busta, Jürgen Melzer and Feliciano Lopez at this year's Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon respectively. He crashed out in the first round of all three Grand Slam events.

Rafael Nadal last added a coach to his team in 2017

The last time Rafael Nadal's coaching team swelled, the Spaniard went on to have a brilliant year
The last time Rafael Nadal's coaching team swelled, the Spaniard went on to have a brilliant year

This is not the first time Rafael Nadal has added a Spaniard to his entourage. He roped in Carlos Moya back in 2017 and the former French Open champion has served as his primary coach since then.

So Marc Lopez is joining Rafa’s team as 3rd coach for 2022… Just saying but last time he added a new coach was 2017 and it was quite a good year 😏

Moya's addition proved to be a smart decision as Nadal went on to win the French Open and the US Open in 2017. He also triumphed at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open, Laver Cup and China Open.

Nadal went on to finish the year as the World No. 1 for the first time since 2013.

Edited by Arvind Sriram
