Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz break the record for the largest age difference between players in a Masters 1000 quarterfinal

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz booked their places in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters hours apart from each other on Thursday. The 21-time Grand Slam champion put up a remarkable fightback in three sets against David Goffin, while Alcaraz quelled a spirited Cameron Norrie in three sets in his third-round encounter.

The two will cross swords in the quarterfinals later today in what is guaranteed to be a blockbuster contest. Even before their match begins, it appears the duo have already broken a record.

Carlos Alcaraz turned 19 just yesterday, 16 years and 11 months younger than the veteran from Mallorca. This makes their meeting the one with the largest age gap between players who have faced off in the quarterfinals of any Masters 1000 event in ATP history.

The winner of the clash will square off against either top seed Novak Djokovic or 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals.

Rafael Nadal has a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head against Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal (R) has won both of his previous encounters against Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have faced off on the tennis court twice till date, with both encounters going in favor of the former. Their first match came at the very same Madrid Masters in 2021, where the 21-time Grand Slam champion won 6-1, 6-2 in the second round.

The most recent clash between the duo came at this year's Indian Wells Masters, where they squared off in the semifinals. Alcaraz offered much more resistance this time around under extremely windy conditions, hanging in there for three sets before falling 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at the end of a valiant display.

Carlos Alcaraz yesterday : "I lost twice against Nadal and I wanted to play against him the third time. I think it's going to be different from last year (in Madrid) and the last match that we played (in Indian Wells earlier this spring)"

The teenager himself considers the former World No. 1 the favorite, commenting that no matter the conditions, Nadal would always have the advantage on clay against any opponent.

"You know, even though he says that I'm the favorite, that he's not fit enough, that he comes from an injury, you always have to think of Rafa as the favorite because he has already won here five times and all of the things he has achieved on clay," Alcaraz said in his press conference.

The 35-year-old will be looking to win his sixth title at the tournament, having lifted the trophy in 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017. The World No. 9, on the other hand, is on the hunt for his second Masters 1000 title of the year following his historic triumph at the Miami Masters.

