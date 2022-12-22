Rafael Nadal has expressed his willingness to play a farewell Davis Cup tournament at home and in front of the Spanish crowd. The Spanish tennis legend admitted that a carefully-curated annual tennis calendar at this stage of his career means that the uncertainty around his Davis Cup participation continues, but he would like to play in the prestigious event "one last time."

Nadal last played in the Davis Cup in 2019, winning his fifth title in the world team event. The Spanish team has no dearth of star power, with Carlos Alcaraz, Pablo Carreno Busta, and Roberto Bautista Agut, among others, all regularly turning up for the side, and the addition of Nadal would undoubtedly make them one of the title favorites.

The 36-year-old Spaniard is aware that his chances of playing in the Davis Cup at this stage of his career are rare, and he would be satisfied with just one last chance. However, he recently expressed that he is still highly motivated to represent his country and play in a "very complete team."

"Regarding Davis, I am aware that I have few options left, but in my ideal world I would like to play one last time and say goodbye. But there is a calendar and I don't know what will happen," he said in a recent interview with Cadena SER.

"The fact of playing in Spain, with a very complete team, is extra motivation. But the motivation to play for your country has always been maximum. But the years go by," the Spaniard added.

The Spanish Davis Cup team is set to approach the next edition, and ideally at least a few more editions of the Davis Cup, with former World No. 3 David Ferrer at the helm as a non-playing captain.

Nadal welcomed the addition of compatriot Ferrer, his good friend and one of his toughest former rivals, and also thanked former captain Sergi Bruguera for his contribution.

"First of all, we must thank Sergi Bruguera, he has led us to great results. Now comes another era with David. We have shared a lot," the Spanish great further expressed.

"Enjoy it while it lasts" - Rafael Nadal on Carlos Alcaraz and himself occupying the top 2 spots in ATP Rankings

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Spanish tennis enjoyed great success in 2022 with both Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz winning Grand Slams, while also ensuring that two players from Spain held the top 2 spots in the year-end ATP rankings for the first time.

Sharing his thoughts on the monumental feat, the World No. 2 urged fans and followers of Spanish tennis to enjoy the feat while it lasts.

"No, it's a historical fact. Enjoy it while it lasts. Carlos has more margin than me," the 22-time Grand Slam champion stated.

The 14-time French Open champion also lavished high praise on Alcaraz, lauding the 19-year-old for already setting a benchmark. He further showed confidence in the teenager's ability to achieve bigger things going forward.

"He has had a spectacular year. Happy for him. To this day he is already a benchmark, but he can mark an era and achieve great things," he added.

