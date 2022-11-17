Rafael Nadal ends 2022 on a winning note, beats Casper Ruud in straight sets at ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal snapped his four-match losing streak with a sound victory at the 2022 ATP Finals, beating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final group match. Having already crashed out of the year-end championships with successive defeats against Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 22-time Grand Slam champion roared back into form with a 7-5, 7-5 victory.

Ruud, who had already qualified for the knockouts, did not play a bad match himself, scoring 20 winners on the night. Nadal, however, one-upped the Norwegian with 37 winners, hitting two unforced errors less than his opponent with 16.

In the contest that lasted just over 100 minutes, the Mallorcan saved both break points he faced, converting two of the three opportunities he got on Ruud's serve. The World No. 2 was sublime on serve as well, sending in 16 aces as compared to four by Ruud, and only one double fault.

The former World No. 1 won 93% (39/42) of his first serve points and 58% (11/19) of his second serve points, while Ruud won only 72% (36/50) of his first serve points and 44% (7/16) of his second serve points. Overall, Nadal won 73 points on the night, 19 more than what Ruud managed to win.

Rafael Nadal improves head-to-head against Casper Ruud to 2-0

Rafael Nadal at the Nitto ATP Finals

Having already won his previous match against Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open earlier this year, Rafael Nadal has now improved his head-to-head against the Norwegian to 2-0. In both matches, the 22-time Grand Slam champion did not lose a single set, winning all five the pair contested.

With his 2022 season now coming to an end, the Mallorcan has finished the year with 39 wins and eight losses. Of the eight losses, four came against Americans (twice to Taylor Fritz, one each to Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe). The other four losses came at the hands of Borna Coric, Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov.

The former World No. 1 earned four titles this year -- the Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian Open, the Mexican Open in Acapulco and the French Open. He also reached the final of the Indian Wells Masters before losing to Fritz and the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships before he had to withdraw with injury.

Other than that, the 36-year-old's best result came at the Madrid Open, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

