Rafael Nadal is exactly the opposite of everything that Roger Federer is: Tennis commentator on how the Laver Cup brings out the best in Big 3

Tennis commentator and former player Robbie Koenig believes that the Laver Cup brings the best out of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The Laver Cup has been a regular fixture on the tennis calendar since its inception in 2017 and the Big 3 have always mesmerized the crowd whenever they have taken part.

This year's tournament was the last edition where the trio took part together as the Swiss played his final match, partnering Rafael Nadal.

Robbie Koenig recently shared his thoughts on the Laver Cup while speaking on the Control the Controllables podcast. Hailing the energy the Big 3 show in the competition, the South African said that the event brings the best out of the trio because of their contrasting characters.

"I've been part of all the Laver Cups, haven't been part of the last two, but they are amazing events, the energy around there, the energy that Rog creates, and of course with Novak and Rafa, that brings the best out of them because they are characters, very different to him, and I think that dynamic plays out well. That's so important in rivalries," Koenig said.

Speaking on the personalities of the Big 3, the South African commented that Rafael Nadal is just the opposite of Roger Federer, while Novak Djokovic has an edge to him that enables him to ignite the crowd like no one else.

"Basically, Rafa is exactly the opposite of everything that Roger is, Novak has got an edge to him that ignites the crowd like no one else. So, it's very difficult to replicate that dynamic. Right now, I would say the next two editions might be tough, I certainly don't think they will be as good as the last couple, off the top of my head," Koenig said.

How have Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic fared in the Laver Cup?

(L-R): Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup

The Big 3 have been the key reason behind the Laver Cup's success. Federer has competed in four out of the five editions of the competition, while Nadal has taken part in three. Novak Djokovic only competed twice in 2018 and 2022.

Federer won all six of his singles matches at the Laver Cup but triumphed in only two out of six doubles fixtures. Nadal came out on top in two out of three singles matches while winning just one out of four doubles matches.

Djokovic has a 2-3 record at the Laver Cup, winning one match each in singles and doubles.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes