Rafael Nadal getting to 21 Slams is probably bigger than Novak Djokovic winning multiple titles at each Major: Chris Evert

Chris Evert was recently asked to pick the more significant achievement between Rafael Nadal breaking Roger Federer's all-time Grand Slam record and Novak Djokovic registering multiple title wins at each Major.

Nadal and Federer both sit on 20 Grand Slam titles but the Spaniard would leapfrog the Swiss if he triumphs at Roland Garros this year.

Novak Djokovic is also chasing a piece of history. The Serb, who has won 18 Slams, is one French Open title away from becoming the first player in the Open era to win every Major twice.

While speaking to Tennishead, 18-time Slam champion Chris Evert compared the two feats and said Nadal triumphing at Roland Garros for a record-extending 14th time would be a bigger achievement.

“Probably Rafa getting to 21 (will be a bigger achievement than Novak Djokovic achieving multiple title wins at each Slam)," Evert said. "It would be his 14th French Open. That alone is spectacular but to break the record with Roger is impressive because the last 10 years Roger has been the ‘GOAT’."

The American believes that Roger Federer is the rightful owner of the GOAT moniker but acknowledged that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were rapidly closing in.

Chris Evert considers Roger Federer the GOAT

“That word has been synonymous with Federer but I think that Nadal and Djokovic are coming more and more into the picture as far as that is concerned," Evert added.

The former World No. 1 also said that the overall Grand Slam tally must be given the most weight in the GOAT debate, which is why Rafael Nadal will take the crown from Federer if he surpasses the Swiss' tally.

“Anybody who can win more Grand Slams than anybody else has to be one of the highest achievements you can attain," Chris Evert said. "I think Nadal would be jumping apart from Roger by surpassing 20 Grand Slams."

Rafael Nadal winning 14 French Opens has to be one of the greatest achievements in sporting history: Chris Evert

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is the firm favorite at the French Open. The Spaniard heads into Roland Garros on the back of a title at the Italian Open, where he defeated Novak Djokovic in a thrilling three-set final.

Chris Evert believes very few sporting achievements are comparable to Nadal's 14 French Open titles should he win in Paris.

“Not to diminish Djokovic because as we saw in that last match Djokovic can beat Nadal on his day but I think Nadal, to win 14 French Opens has to be one of the greatest achievements in sports history period, not even in tennis,” Evert said.