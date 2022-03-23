Rafael Nadal injury update: What exactly is the rib stress fracture the Spaniard picked up at Indian Wells?

Rafael Nadal's brilliant start to 2022 came to a screeching halt this past week. The Spaniard's 20-match winning streak was snapped by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final and to make matters worse, he was diagnosed with a rib stress fracture that is expected to sideline him for the next few weeks.
Nadal suffered from chest pain during the match against Fritz and medical tests conducted by his doctor in Spain revealed that the Spaniard had suffered a crack in the third rib.
Stress fractures are tiny cracks in the bone, caused by repetitive strain from prolonged physical activity like jumping, running and playing. They can also develop from the normal use of a bone that is weakened by a condition such as osteoporosis.
Rib stress fractures occur mainly in rowers, although other athletes have picked up such injuries in the past.
In March 2020, baseball player Aaron Judge suffered a rib stress fracture, but was able to return to the field after just two months. This will certainly give Nadal fans hope that the Spaniard can return sooner than expected.
While the expected recovery period for such an injury is three months, there have been instances where athletes have taken up to six months to get back to full fitness.
Rafael Nadal will likely miss Monte-Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open
As a result of his latest injury, Rafael Nadal will miss the Monte-Carlo Masters next month. The Spaniard has won the tournament 11 times in his career so far.
Nadal is also expected to sit out the Barcelona Open, where he is a record 12-time champion. The ATP 500 event will begin after the conclusion of the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Nadal will likely target a return at the Madrid Open, which begins in early May. He has lifted the Madrid Open title five times in his career.
He will then look for his 14th title at the French Open. The Spaniard suffered a shock defeat to Novak Djokovic last year and will hope to get back on the winner's podium this year.