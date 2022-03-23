Rafael Nadal injury update: What exactly is the rib stress fracture the Spaniard picked up at Indian Wells?

Rafael Nadal's brilliant start to 2022 came to a screeching halt this past week. The Spaniard's 20-match winning streak was snapped by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final and to make matters worse, he was diagnosed with a rib stress fracture that is expected to sideline him for the next few weeks.

Nadal suffered from chest pain during the match against Fritz and medical tests conducted by his doctor in Spain revealed that the Spaniard had suffered a crack in the third rib.

Juan Morales 🌳🌄 @juandmor

#Nadal

The same day that Colbrelli collapses with cardiac arrest at the Catalunya Tour.

Are we gonna keep pretending this is normal? Rafael Nadal ended with heavy chest pain after Indian Wells final match.The same day that Colbrelli collapses with cardiac arrest at the Catalunya Tour.Are we gonna keep pretending this is normal? Rafael Nadal ended with heavy chest pain after Indian Wells final match.#NadalThe same day that Colbrelli collapses with cardiac arrest at the Catalunya Tour.Are we gonna keep pretending this is normal? https://t.co/Ji90F65M6X

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Al final resulta que tengo una fisura por estrés en una de las costillas y estaré entre 4 y 6 semanas de baja. No son buenas noticias y no me esperaba esto. Estoy hundido y triste porque tras el inicio de temporada que he tenido tan buena. Al final resulta que tengo una fisura por estrés en una de las costillas y estaré entre 4 y 6 semanas de baja. No son buenas noticias y no me esperaba esto. Estoy hundido y triste porque tras el inicio de temporada que he tenido tan buena.

Stress fractures are tiny cracks in the bone, caused by repetitive strain from prolonged physical activity like jumping, running and playing. They can also develop from the normal use of a bone that is weakened by a condition such as osteoporosis.

Rib stress fractures occur mainly in rowers, although other athletes have picked up such injuries in the past.

In March 2020, baseball player Aaron Judge suffered a rib stress fracture, but was able to return to the field after just two months. This will certainly give Nadal fans hope that the Spaniard can return sooner than expected.

Pinstripe Alley @pinstripealley #Yankees news: Aaron Judge’s CT scan shows “slight improvement” in the stress fracture of his first right rib; Yankees are hopeful that they may have stopped the spread of COVID-19 through spring camp; Tyler Wade is getting ready for the season pinstripealley.com/2020/3/21/2118… #Yankees news: Aaron Judge’s CT scan shows “slight improvement” in the stress fracture of his first right rib; Yankees are hopeful that they may have stopped the spread of COVID-19 through spring camp; Tyler Wade is getting ready for the season pinstripealley.com/2020/3/21/2118…

While the expected recovery period for such an injury is three months, there have been instances where athletes have taken up to six months to get back to full fitness.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



The Spaniard has suffered a stress fracture in his rib.

Stream live →



#TCLive No @RafaelNadal for the next 4-6 weeksThe Spaniard has suffered a stress fracture in his rib.Stream live → tnns.ch/app No @RafaelNadal for the next 4-6 weeks 😭The Spaniard has suffered a stress fracture in his rib.Stream live → tnns.ch/app#TCLive https://t.co/NdZlaWziTw

Rafael Nadal will likely miss Monte-Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

As a result of his latest injury, Rafael Nadal will miss the Monte-Carlo Masters next month. The Spaniard has won the tournament 11 times in his career so far.

Tennis TV @TennisTV

31 Masters 1000 titles.

76 ATP World Tour titles.

1 @RafaelNadal.



#RolexMCMasters 11 Monte-Carlo titles.31 Masters 1000 titles.76 ATP World Tour titles. 11 Monte-Carlo titles.31 Masters 1000 titles.76 ATP World Tour titles.1 @RafaelNadal.#RolexMCMasters https://t.co/Larxr4sWY4

Nadal is also expected to sit out the Barcelona Open, where he is a record 12-time champion. The ATP 500 event will begin after the conclusion of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Nadal will likely target a return at the Madrid Open, which begins in early May. He has lifted the Madrid Open title five times in his career.

He will then look for his 14th title at the French Open. The Spaniard suffered a shock defeat to Novak Djokovic last year and will hope to get back on the winner's podium this year.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



bbc.in/2pzvHGa Rafael Nadal beat Dominic Thiem to win his fifth Madrid Open title and move into the world's top four Rafael Nadal beat Dominic Thiem to win his fifth Madrid Open title and move into the world's top fourbbc.in/2pzvHGa https://t.co/9yg8zl9ifV

Edited by Arvind Sriram