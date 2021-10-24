Rafael Nadal invites fans to enter special contest, two lucky winners will get the chance to meet the Spaniard in person

Rafael Nadal recently took to Instagram to invite his fans to enter a contest in which two lucky winners will earn the right to meet the Spaniard in person.

In the video, Nadal is seen sitting on the back porch of his home in Mallorca, rejoicing with a cold beer. Announcing the contest in collaboration with Dutch brewing company Amstel, the 20-time Grand Slam champion called for entries from his fans, tempting them with an offer to meet and drink a beer together.

The Spaniard was quick to point out that the chance to enter the contest ends in two days.

The Dutch brewing company put out their own invitation on the Amstel Spain Instagram handle.

"Win a trip to Mallorca with a companion, and have an Amstel with Rafael Nadal at the Rafa Nadal Sports Center," the post stated.

"Participating is very easy: Like, follow @amstel_es and tag your companion. Comment with the hashtag #UnaAmstelConRafa, and what you would talk to Rafa about. The two most ingenious answers win."

How has Rafael Nadal been spending his time off the court?

Kia & Rafael Nadal EV6 Handover Event

This is not the first time this week that Rafael Nadal has been seen promoting one of his sponsors. Nadal appeared at a KIA handover event held at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca on October 21.

Committing to a sustainable future, the King of Clay announced that he would be consciously choosing to utilize electric vehicles to travel in Mallorca, and to meet the transport needs of his academy.

"My job naturally requires a lot of travel, and my lifestyle is not fully sustainable. But I’m determined to make the necessary changes where I can, starting with my personal use of the EV6 crossover in Mallorca and beyond," Nadal explained.

The South Korean automobile manufacturer announced that the EV6 Crossover would be used by the 20-time Grand Slam champion at all major tennis tournaments, including the 2022 Australian Open.

"In line with the commitment, Nadal will actively use the EV6 crossover for his personal mobility in Mallorca as well as at major tennis tournaments such as the 2022 Australian Open," KIA said in a statement.

KIA's statement has led to his fans speculating that the Spaniard will be seen in action at the Australian Open next year.

Rafael Nadal is currently recovering from a chronic foot injury that has forced him to stay out of action since the Washington Open in August. The Spaniard was recently spotted working hard on the practice courts in a bid to gain full fitness before the 2022 season's first Major.

