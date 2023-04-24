After missing out on three crucial clay tournaments, an injured Rafael Nadal could fail to participate in the French Open this year for the first time since 2004, believes former player Todd Woodbridge.

Nursing a hip injury that he picked up at the 2023 Australian Open, the Spaniard was expected to return to action around mid-March. However, he hasn't been able to recover completely to date and hence, withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open, and the Madrid Open this month.

The second Grand Slam tournament of the year begins in Paris on May 28, which leaves the Mallorcan with only the Italian Open in Rome to get match practice. Speaking on Nine Network's Wide World of Sports, Woodbridge recently expressed concern about the 14-time French Open champion's health, saying that he could miss his favorite tournament this year.

"I am starting to feel we're not going to see him at Roland Garros. He's not going to defend his title. It would be absolutely enormous if that happened," Woodbridge said.

Woodbridge added that if Nadal doesn't play in Rome, he is unlikely to arrive for Roland Garros and spoil his impeccable record of 112-3 at the venue, with a win percentage of 97%.

"There is one tournament left for him to play, that is Rome, to get some matches. If he doesn't get some tennis under his belt, I cannot imagine that he would put that record on the line of how fantastic he's been at winning Roland Garros by going there and losing early."

"I think he's starting to think, 'I don't know if my body can take this any more'. Let's not forget he's had a baby now, he's been at home, he's got a yacht down there in Mallorca or wherever it may be. Life's pretty good. It's going to be hard to keep pushing to get back," he added.

Rafael Nadal's absence from French Open will be "hard," says tournament director

2022 French Open

Speaking to BBC Sport, French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo recently remarked that it would be incredibly sad if Rafael Nadal were to miss the clay Grand Slam event next month.

"It's obviously a possibility for him not to be able to be fit to come here to Roland Garros," Mauresmo said. "It will be hard [to imagine Roland Garros without him]. It would be hard if he doesn't come, to be honest. He's so much part of the history of the tournament for the last almost 20 years, it would be sad."

Although Nadal is currently ranked 14th, Patrick McEnroe recently stated that the French Open tournament organizers should reward the Spaniard with a top-4 seeding if he plays this year.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes