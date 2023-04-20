Alexander Zverev has finally reacted to tennis fans trolling him for saying that if not for his ankle injury, he would have defeated Rafael Nadal in the 2022 French Open semifinals. The German, who turned 26 today (April 20), recently blamed the media for misinterpreting his words and creating a false story to attract more views.

It was a rare sight when the two players clashed in Paris last year since, after over three hours of play, the second set was yet to be completed. Nadal saved four set points in the first set and was leading 7-6(8), 6-6 when Zverev rolled his ankle and was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

He had torn all three lateral ligaments in his right ankle and couldn't play for the next seven months. After an interview that he gave to Eurosport last week, a few reports quoted Zverev as saying that he would have won against Nadal if the match was completed.

Speaking to Sky Sport recently, the 16th-ranked player clarified that he never stated he would have beaten the 22-time Grand Slam champion and that his words were misconstrued by the press.

"I would never have said in my life that I was the favorite against Nadal in Paris, I simply commented that I was looking competitive and we were having a great game," Zverev said.

"If my words were reproduced literally by the press, I would be much more open to talk, but if every time I say something, it is going to be misrepresented to make it more sellable and create a false story, I will limit myself to being politically correct and say the same as the rest," he added.

What Zverev had said while talking to Eurosport was:

"Rafa is the best player to ever play on that surface. I felt like I was playing my best tennis that I've ever played on that surface, I did feel like I could at least compete with him, which I was doing. I felt like that could have been the week for me."

Alexander Zverev hails Rafael Nadal for always returning strongly after injuries

Alexander Zverev (L) and Rafael Nadal

In a conversation with Eurosport a few days ago, Alexander Zverev showered praise on tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for their ability to play well immediately after recovering from injuries.

"Rafa and Roger are different. They come back from injury and they start winning tournaments immediately. I don't know how they do that. But they've been doing it for 20 years now," Alexander Zverev said.

The German, meanwhile, will take on Australia's Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the ATP 250 BMW Open in Munich later today (April 20). O'Connell eliminated Ugo Humbert in the first round.

