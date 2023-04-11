"Yeah sure and pigs can fly" - Tennis fans react to Alexander Zverev's suggestion of injury costing him 2022 French Open title

Alexander Zverev invited ridicule from tennis fans by suggesting that his ankle injury possibly cost him the 2022 French Open title and the World No. 1 ranking.

On March 18, Zverev announced the release of his documentary 'Zverev: Der Unvollendete' (Zverev: The Unfinished One). The documentary chronicles the German's path to recovery following the ankle injury he sustained during the 2022 French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal.

In a snippet released on Instagram, Zverev mentioned that he could have won a Grand Slam title and secured the World No. 1 ranking in the same week had it not been for his injury.

"Two things are missing for me: No. 1 in the world and a Grand Slam and I could have done it all in that one week," he said.

The World No. 16 also implied that he could have battled past Nadal in the semifinals to clinch the 2022 French Open title if his campaign had not been derailed by the injury.

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but in last year's French Open I was playing my best tennis ever on clay. If I had not been injured, I could have won the title," he said.

Tennis fans were amused by the boldness of Zverev's comments. One fan recalled similar sentiments voiced by Novak Djokovic following his retirement against Nadal in their first encounter at the 2006 French Open quarterfinals.

"Flashback to 2006 when Djokovic retired from his first match against Rafa being 2 sets down and losing the third set and yet, he had the arrogance to say he was playing better tennis than Nadal and he would've won the match had he not retired," the fan tweeted.

Another fan pointed out that Felix Auger-Aliassime was closer to defeating Nadal at the 2022 French Open than Zverev was.

"Yeah sure and pigs can fly. You lost set 1 after a break ahead and several setpoints and the same in set two as it 6:6. FAA was way closer and he lost too," the fan commented.

Here are some more fan reactions to Zverev's claim:

AllTheSports @WhatSports10 @gigicat7_ He could’ve, but most likely wouldn’t. He played great, but Rafa won the important points, which is the difference in general between Zverev and Rafa. Somehow Rafa most likely would’ve won in the end @gigicat7_ He could’ve, but most likely wouldn’t. He played great, but Rafa won the important points, which is the difference in general between Zverev and Rafa. Somehow Rafa most likely would’ve won in the end

S.S @write2swagatam

Rafa would have won the 2nd set tie break and would have broken your spirits by then to win the 3rd 6-3. @gigicat7_ No silly you wouldn't have. You were choking like nobody's business.Rafa would have won the 2nd set tie break and would have broken your spirits by then to win the 3rd 6-3. @gigicat7_ No silly you wouldn't have. You were choking like nobody's business. Rafa would have won the 2nd set tie break and would have broken your spirits by then to win the 3rd 6-3.

Fadhil @Fadhillakbar473 @gigicat7_ He played great but definitely wouldn't beat Rafa although the points were tight in that 2nd set but the way he threw so many opportunities that Rafa gave, he wouldn't win the match even the title by that. @gigicat7_ He played great but definitely wouldn't beat Rafa although the points were tight in that 2nd set but the way he threw so many opportunities that Rafa gave, he wouldn't win the match even the title by that.

ⓛⓘⓝⓐ‏🇦🇷 @_FierceVenus_ @gigicat7_ Well, Medvedev thought that he was definitely winning that AO final too, and he was 2 sets & 3 break points up in the third.. And the rest is history. @gigicat7_ Well, Medvedev thought that he was definitely winning that AO final too, and he was 2 sets & 3 break points up in the third.. And the rest is history.

#IStandWithSimona 🌟 @mesorryfalse @gigicat7_ as rafa said:”if, if, if… doesn’t exist”. period. zverev doesn’t want to sound arrogant, in fact he sounds arrogant and hypocritical. @gigicat7_ as rafa said:”if, if, if… doesn’t exist”. period. zverev doesn’t want to sound arrogant, in fact he sounds arrogant and hypocritical.

Hathim @itsmeherealltim @gigicat7_ Ha ha over confidence. Prime Novak itself couldnt beat Nadal. @gigicat7_ Ha ha over confidence. Prime Novak itself couldnt beat Nadal.

Novak Djokovic calls Rafael Nadal the most successful claycourt player of all time

Djokovic and Nadal at Laver Cup 2022

Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters due to the lingering effects of a hip injury he sustained at the Australian Open.

Speaking about that, Djokovic acknowledged the Spaniard's absence as a loss for both the tournament and tennis. He also called him "the most successful clay court tennis player of all time."

“Of course, in one way it’s a loss for the tournament and for tennis in general, because he’s by far the most successful clay court tennis player of all time,” he said.

Novak Djokovic will take on qualifier Ivan Gakhov in his opening match at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

