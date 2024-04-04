Roger Federer once reserved a sarcastic response for a reporter inquiring about Andy Murray's Wimbledon prospects amid the perceived decline of formidable players like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Top seed and defending champion Federer suffered a shock 4-6, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 defeat to Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals of the 2010 Wimbledon Championships. Meanwhile, the other top seeds - Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray - all made it through to the semifinals of the grasscourt Major.

Following his loss, Roger Federer fielded a question about whether this was the best chance for Andy Murray to triumph at his home Slam, considering the apparent loss in form for players like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

In response, the Swiss took a dig at the reporter, sarcastically suggesting that Nadal's recent performances had been "terrible," dismissing Robin Soderling as a non-threat, and questioning Djokovic's ability to compete effectively. He facetiously also remarked that Murray had an "easy ride" to the Wimbledon title.

"Yeah, I mean, true, Rafa played terribly lately; Soderling is not a threat either. He's got an easy ride to this victory, that's for sure. Djokovic can't play tennis anymore it seems like," he said in his post-match press conference.

He then turned serious and urged respect for the players, discouraging such questions. He also hailed Murray as a fantastic player, expressing confidence in the Brit's potential to triumph at Wimbledon.

"Got to make your own work, please. Respect the players. Obviously Andy is a fantastic player and he's got all the chances to win here. We all know that," he added.

How Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray fared at Wimbledon 2010 after Roger Federer's shock exit

(From L to R): Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray

Following his win over Roger Federer in the quarterfinals of the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, Tomas Berdych took on Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster semifinal clash. The Serb beat Lu Yen-hsun 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to book his place in the last four.

Berdych triumphed over Djokovic in the semifinals, securing a commanding 6-3, 7-6(9), 6-3 victory to reach his maiden Grand Slam final.

In the bottom half of the draw, Rafael Nadal reached the semifinals by beating Robin Soderling 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-1. Andy Murray booked his place against the Spaniard, claiming a 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-2 win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Nadal then emerged victorious against Murray, winning 6-4, 7-6(6), 6-4 to set the stage for a title clash against Berdych. Subsequently, the Spaniard defeated Berdych 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 in the final to clinch his second Wimbledon title.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins