Rafael Nadal retirement watch: Everything Spaniard said about his future after final Madrid Open campaign

An emotional Rafael Nadal took over the mic after his fourth-round defeat to Jiri Lehecka at the Madrid Open 2024. The Spaniard had already announced that this will be his final time playing in Madrid and a farewell was planned for the 37-year-old.

Nadal began by thanking his home crowd for their support throughout his career. He has enjoyed great success in Madrid, winning the Madrid Open five times, which is a record for any player in the history of the tournament.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner further added that the energy and support of the Madrid faithful will stay with him forever.

"The people of Madrid have never failed me, what they have made me feel throughout these years is something that will stay with me forever. I have enjoyed it. For me, this city and Spain have always meant support and energy that has helped me decisively," Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal happy with his Madrid Open 2024 run

Rafael Nadal addressing the crowd after his last Madrid Open match

Despite his defeat in the fourth round, Rafael Nadal was pleased with his level at the Madrid Open. He struggled against Alex de Minaur during the Barcelona Open but managed to defeat him in straight sets in Madrid. The 37-year-old admitted that he felt better as the tournament progressed.

Nadal claimed that he was 'happy' with his level and that he was pleased to be competing against the best players. He also that his run at the Madrid Open was another step in the right direction and added that he leaves the Madrid Open at a better level than the one he entered.

"At the tennis level I also leave happier than I arrived, although if I don't have the confidence that my body can handle tennis, it's impossible for this to work. If my body can handle it, well, no," Rafael Nadal said at the press conference.

Nadal remained optimistic that he could find his best form again and claimed that 'everything can change quickly in sport'. However, he refused to think too far ahead and wanted to do things in the best way possible ahead of Roland Garros.

"I know what can happen... and although it is difficult to imagine great things today, I stand by what I said the other day: in sports things change quickly and I am doing things in the most prudent way I can, no. I know how to do it better," he added.

Rafael Nadal set to participate at the Italian Open before Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal also all but confirmed his participation at the Italian Open, a tournament he has enjoyed plenty of success in. Nadal has won the title in Rome a record 10 times and claimed that the Italian Open holds massive importance for him.

"I want to play in Rome and do well there. I am going to work hard to make that happen. It is one of the most important tournaments of my career, I won it 10 times," Nadal said.

Despite his recent turn in form, Nadal remained tight-lipped when asked about this involvement at Roland Garros. The Spaniard admitted that he will make a decision on the participation in the French Open after the Italian Open.

"About Paris ... After Rome I will say. I understand your urgency and I would also like to have a clear vision of what is going to happen, but since I don't have it today, I can't tell you more,"

During his post-match address to the Madrid crowd, Nadal also joked that his farewell was all a set-up and that he would be still playing next year.

"That was a joke, I'll be back next year," Nadal said.

Nadal's fans will hope this is indeed true and they can see him compete on the court for at least another year.

