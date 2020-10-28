There's a suite named after Roger Federer at Rafael Nadal's academy in Spain

Rafael Nadal has revealed that there is a suite named after rival and friend Roger Federer at his academy in Manacor.

Speaking on the Spanish talkshow 'La Resistência' from Movistar +, Nadal confirmed that there are only two suites at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain - one named after the 13-time French Open champion himself, and the other after Federer.

Nadal also revealed that both the rooms are decorated with photographs of the two players and associated memorabilia from their careers.

Roger Federer was on hand at the inauguration ceremony of Rafael Nadal's academy in 2016

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (R) at the 2019 Laver Cup

At the time of the inauguration of the academy, Roger Federer had expressed his happiness at being invited to the event while also paying tribute to Rafael Nadal for inspiring him.

“Rafa, you’ve been the one that influenced and inspired me the most. I had to reinvent many things in my game thanks to you. I’m super happy to be here. I know where I’ll send my kids if they want to learn how to play tennis,” Federer had said.

Rafael Nadal on his part had also spoken highly of his Swiss rival during his speech at the inauguration event.

“It’s very important for all of us to have you here. You represent the values and example for kids at our Academy. Thank you, Roger, from the bottom of my heart to be here. For me it means everything,” Nadal had said.

Over the years, the two have shared a special rivalry on the court as well as a very close friendship off it. When Rafael Nadal recently won his 20th Grand Slam title to tie Roger Federer's record for most Major singles titles in men's tennis, Federer posted a touching tribute to the Spaniard on social media.

However, the two will not be able to meet on tour until next year at the earliest. Federer has not played since the Australian Open in January due to a knee injury, for which he has undergone surgery twice. He is scheduled to return to the circuit in January 2021.

Rafael Nadal meanwhile is scheduled to play at the ATP Paris Masters next week, and then most likely the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in London.