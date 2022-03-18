"Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, they all get nervous, it's part of the game, you just have to embrace it" - Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari has said that feeling pressure is a part of the game and even the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal get nervous at times.

The Greek reached her second straight WTA 1000 semifinal of the year by beating Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-4 at Indian Wells. Sakkari didn't have it easy as she dropped her serve early. However, she rallied to win six of the last seven games to take the first set.

The Greek earned the decisive break in the third game of the second set and maintained her advantage to seal her place in the final four.

Since the start of 2021, Sakkari has won 10 of her last 11 QFs, including her last 8. No.6 Maria Sakkari books her 3rd straight semifinal (St. Petersburg, Doha) and 1st at #IndianWells with a 75 64 win over Elena Rybakina.Sakkari now 15-4 on the season.Since the start of 2021, Sakkari has won 10 of her last 11 QFs, including her last 8. No.6 Maria Sakkari books her 3rd straight semifinal (St. Petersburg, Doha) and 1st at #IndianWells with a 75 64 win over Elena Rybakina. Sakkari now 15-4 on the season. Since the start of 2021, Sakkari has won 10 of her last 11 QFs, including her last 8. https://t.co/lprxNYUmQJ

In her post-match press conference, Sakkari was asked if she would ever reach a point in her career where she wouldn't feel nervous. She responded by saying that even great players like Federer and Nadal get nervous, although they handle it better than most. The Greek stressed that pressure was a "part of the game" and needed to be embraced.

"I'm going to name Rafa, Roger, they all get nervous. I mean, they're used to it a little bit more than us, not a little bit but a lot more than us (smiling)," she said.

"I still think there are moments that they still get nervous and they still feel the pressure. I think it's part of the game. You just have to embrace it, just accept the fact going into a match like the one today or tomorrow, whenever, you might feel pressure, you might feel nerves. It's just part of the game."

Maria Sakkari will face Paula Badosa in the semifinals at Indian Wells

Maria Sakkari will square off against reigning champion Paula Badosa in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open. The Spaniard beat 21st seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final four.

New express win for the defending champ to rush into the semi-finals 6-3 6-2 vs Veronika Kudermetova Badosa keeps cruising!New express win for the defending champ to rush into the semi-finals 6-3 6-2 vs Veronika Kudermetova Badosa keeps cruising! ⛵New express win for the defending champ to rush into the semi-finals 6-3 6-2 vs Veronika Kudermetova https://t.co/fu27ZvOiNI

When asked for her thoughts on the match during her press conference, Sakkari responded by saying the Spaniard is "playing very good" and favors the conditions at Indian Wells. However, the Greek was confident about her chances against Badosa despite stressing that it would be a tight affair.

"I haven't really thought about," Sakkari said. "I don't really remember how the match went in Mexico. Obviously she has been playing very good and she likes the conditions here. I mean, winning last year, making potentially the semis now, it's a lot of matches in a row winning in this tournament."

"I'll just have to, you know, speak about it with Tom, see what's the best game plan to play against her. I'm confident that -- of course, I know I can beat her, but I can lose. She's a top-10 player for the last six or seven months. I think it's going to be a very tough match for both of us."

This will be the second meeting between Sakkari and Badosa. Their first encounter came at the WTA Finals last year, with the Spaniard winning 7-6(4), 6-4.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala