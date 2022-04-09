Rafael Nadal's 3 most memorable matches in Monte-Carlo

The 2022 edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters begins today and Rafael Nadal - the most successful player in the history of the tournament - having to give the event a miss on account of injury.

The Spaniard holds the record for 8 consecutive wins and 11 titles overall in the annual ATP Masters 1000 Series tournament played on clay.

Nadal has won 71 of the 76 matches played at the venue, many of which remain etched in memory of fans the world over.

From being an upcoming clay-court sensation in 2005 to becoming one of the greatest ever to have played on the surface, the left-handed tennis wizard has dominated his opponents most times at Monte-Carlo.

Even so, he has been stretched at times by a few legendary names who gave it their all, but ultimately fell short against the legend in his prime on a surface he mastered like no one else.

Below are three timeless classics from Monte-Carlo involving the great Spaniard.

#3 Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray (2016 Semifinal)

ATP Masters Series: Monte Carlo Rolex Masters - Day Seven

After playing nine consecutive finals from 2005 to 2013, Rafael Nadal failed to make it to the title round in 2014 and 2015, but was all set to alter the script in 2016.

After getting past Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals, the Spaniard ran into an in-form Andy Murray who was then seeded second.

True to form, Murray made life difficult for Nadal, clinching the first set in decisive fashion, but the Spaniard came vigorously to life in the second.

The match saw the two stalwarts engage in a spectacular rally with the score at 5-3 in Rafael Nadal's favor, who forced a decider by clinching the second set 6-4.

Nadal raced away to a 4-1 lead in the third set and kept his foot on the pedal, allowing his opponent no way back.

A 6-2 scoreline in the final set was all the Spaniard needed to advance to the 100th ATP tour final of his career and his tenth in Monte-Carlo.

Nadal subsequently overcame Gael Monfils of France in the final to clinch his ninth title at the venue.

#2 Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic (2009 Final)

Nadal and Djokovic pose ahead of the 2009 semifinal

Sheer brilliance was personified on the courts as both players put forth an exhibition of high-quality tennis, switching from long baseline rallies to brilliant offensive net.

Nadal took the first set 6-3 but an undeterred Djokovic clawed his way back, dominating the second set with ruthless precision.

It was one of those rare occasions when the champion looked human and vulnerable as he faced up to the marauding Serb, who took the second set with the score reading 6-2.

The third set saw Djokovic make Nadal work hard for every point, even as the Spaniard displayed the willingness to stay put and fight it out.

Nadal's quality was too much to handle for Djokovic, who finally had to settle for second place going down 1-6 in the decider, while the King of Clay bagged his fifth crown.

#1 Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer (2006 Final)

Federer in action against Rafael Nadal in a battle of the Titans in Monte-Carlo

Aiming for a second successive title in Monte Carlo, Rafael Nadal took on Roger Federer in the final of the 2006 edition.

The Swiss dropped his opening service game, giving Nadal just the edge he was looking for early on, and the Spaniard had the better of the exchanges as he veered ahead to a 4-0 lead.

Sure enough, Federer eventually got on the scoreboard, but not before Nadal took the opening set 6-2.

Rafael Nadal gave the audience a glimpse of his wizardry by manufacturing a flat forehand winner, while being immaculately balanced down on one knee even as Federer came from behind to take the second set via a tie-break at 7-6 (7-2).

The left-handed teenage sensation held steady to win the third set 6-3 and also displayed a potent mix of maturity and fighting skills to clinch a pulsating fourth set tie-break 7-6 (7-5).

A second Monte-Carlo title was just the beginning of a lot more history that lay in wait for the incredible Rafael Nadal.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan