Rafael Nadal's mother and wife receive awards for their contribution to education and sports through the Rafa Nadal Foundation

The first edition of the Women in Sports Awards was recently conducted at the old Damm Factory in Barcelona. Amongst the 10 winners were Rafael Nadal's wife María Francisca Perelló, and mother Ana María Parera, who were honored for their contributions to the Rafa Nadal Foundation.

The event was organized by Prensa Ibérica (Iberian Press), a mass media company based in Spain, that runs the Woman magazine and the sports newspaper Sport among other regional publications.

The objective of the event was to give visibility to female athletes, and women involved in sports, and recognize what they bring to the table.

"We believe that it is essential to support women's sport and give it visibility, because we are defenders of equality," Aitor Moll, CEO of Prensa Ibérica stated.

Other notable awardees included Carla Suárez Navarro, who overcame her battle with cancer to make a brief return to court in May this year, and Barcelona Women for winning the 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Champions League.

Rafael Nadal's foundation has been actively involved in relief efforts

Xisca Perello and Jose Bogas at the launch of Rafael Nadal's foundation Center in Madrid

The Rafa Nadal Foundation was founded by Rafael Nadal and his mother, Ana María Parera in 2008. The foundation was initially set up with the idea of creating equal opportunities in sports and education regardless of socio-economic backgrounds.

But recently, the foundation has been actively involved in relief efforts. In January, the foundation set up a center in Madrid in collaboration with multinational firm Endesa, to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A special focus was placed on tackling child poverty, rising unemployment and deteriorating mental health amongst affected families.

Rafael Nadal's wife María Francisca Perelló, who also serves as director of the foundation, said it was important to provide support to the communities who were severely affected by the pandemic.

"The situation caused by the pandemic is depriving many children of their right to grow up free and happy, to play, learn and interact among equals. We are grateful for Endesa's involvement to face this reality and their effort to promote social and health initiatives, which today, more than ever, are of vital importance," Xisca stated at the launch event in January.

Xisca Perelló has always been appreciative of the relief efforts carried out by the foundation, as well as her husband Rafael Nadal's involvement in the projects.

"The Foundation is a part of Rafa, so whenever an opportunity to collaborate falls into his hands he doesn’t hesitate to get involved," she said in an interview which appeared in the Majorca Daily Bullettin.

In collaboration with other organizations, the Rafa Nadal Foundation has successfully changed the lives of many people.

Edited by Arvind Sriram