Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2022 2nd Round

Third seed Rafael Nadal starts off his campaign at the Madrid Open against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic. The 22-year-old booked his place in the second round of the tournament with a straight-sets win over Alexander Bublik.

José Morgado @josemorgado Miomir Kecmanovic wins his 23rd match of the season, beata Alexander Bublik 6-4, 7-5 to reach the 2nd round in Madrid.



Gets Nadal tomorrow (4pm), in a match between two top 20 ATP Race players.



Nadal comes to the Madrid Open after having recovered from a rib stress fracture he suffered during the Indian Wells Masters. The Spaniard could be rusty in the first few matches. However, if history is any indication, the 35-year-old could likely begin yet another comeback with a bang.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently playing at the Madrid Open, which he has won five times, more than any other player. The tournament first took place in 2002 and has been held every year aside from 2020 due to COVID-19..

Nadal's triumphs in Madrid came in 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017. Novak Djokovic and Federer have won the tournament thrice.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Miomir Kecmanovic in action during the BMW Open

Rafael Nadal will face Miomir Kecmanovic in his first match at the Madrid Open. This will be the second meeting between the two players, with the Spaniard winning their previous match at the 2020 Mexican Open. The 22-year-old Serb has won 23 out of 32 matches so far this season and has produced some very promising performances.

Kecmanovic enjoyed his best-ever showing at a Grand Slam by reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open.Kecmanovic also reached the quarterfinals of both the Indian Wells and Miami Masters.

The Serb reached the semifinals of the BMW Open before losing to Botic van de Zandschulp.

Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic match schedule

The match between Nadal and Kecmanovic is scheduled to start not before 4 pm local time at the Estadio Manolo Santana on Wednesday.

Match timing: Not before 4:00 pm local time / 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:30 pm IST.

Date: 4 May 2022.

Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the match on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Spain: Spanish fans will get extensive coverage on Telefonica/Movistar.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch Nadal's match against Kecmanovic live on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

