Rafael Nadal's post-US Open outfit for rest of the 2022 season revealed

There is still no news on Rafael Nadal's upcoming tournament and schedule for the 2022 season as the Spanish legend decided to spend time with his family ahead of the birth of his first child. However, his Nike outfit for the rest of the season has been revealed.

Nadal sported a couple of different outfits for the 2022 US Open, based on his match being in the day or night session. While the Spaniard wore an all-red outfit for the night session matches in the first three rounds, he took to the court in a gray T-shirt and red shorts for his only day match of the tournament, which he lost to Frances Tiafoe.

Now, for the upcoming tournaments this year, Nadal is set to return to the outfit style he sported at the French Open with a bit of a twist. He will be seen in a green top with black shoulders and either white/black shorts.

The T-shirt will have a V-shaped design on it with the lower part of the T-shirt in a lighter shade of green. The 36-year-old will also wear an all-black jacket before and after his matches.

As always, his outfit will sport his iconic Matador logo along with the Nike logo.

Nadal's next assignment on tour could be the Laver Cup in 10 days' time, but if he ends up playing in the tournament, his outfit will be the standard blue kit representing Team Europe. He could then play at the Japan Open in early October or the Swiss Indoors in Basel later in October, both ATP 500 events.

The next ATP 1000 event on the calendar is the Paris Masters, which is the final Masters 1000 event of the season. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is expected to end the season at the ATP Finals in November, for which he has already qualified.

"When I feel that I will be ready to compete again, I will be there" - Rafael Nadal after US Open exit

2022 US Open - Day 8

Rafael Nadal suffered a shock fourth-round exit at the 2022 US Open, affecting his chances of becoming the new ATP World No. 1. The 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed after the match that he has not yet thought about his schedule for the rest of the season as he has more pressing matters (birth of his son) to deal with back home.

He expressed that he will only start training again when he feels mentally ready to do so.

"I need to go back. I need to fix things, life, then I don't know when I going to come back. I going to try to be ready mentally. When I feel that I will be ready to compete again, I will be there," Nadal said on the same in a press conference after his loss to Tiafoe.

He retained his No. 3 spot in the rankings after the US Open, while eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud (runner-up) are the new top-2 in the ATP rankings. However, Nadal is still in a strong position to reclaim the No.1 spot with no points to defend until the end of the season.

US Open Tennis @usopen Three years later, Carlos Alcaraz is following in Rafael Nadal's footsteps! Three years later, Carlos Alcaraz is following in Rafael Nadal's footsteps! https://t.co/rRNweRpXrd

