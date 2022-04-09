Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Phenomenal tournament records held by Rafael Nadal 

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which is part of the ATP 1000 series, begins this weekend at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France and will miss its most notable champion, Rafael Nadal.

While the tournament is one of the most keenly awaited sporting events of the mid-April season, the upcoming edition is already being talked about for a variety of reasons.

Novak Djokovic will return to action for the first time since missing out on the Australian Open due to the visa controversy, while his old rival Rafael Nadal has been forced out due to injury.

Fans, critics, and tennis observers would all possibly concur that a Monte-Carlo Open without Rafael Nadal would not quite be the same considering the staggering number of records that the Spaniard has broken at the venue over the years.

Incidentally, the only time a Frenchman has won this tournament was back in 2000 when Cedric Pioline beat Dominik Hrbaty in the final, although Fabrice Santoro of France currently holds the record jointly with Nadal for the highest number of tournamants played in Monte-Carlo (17 times)

Santoro's record would have been broken by Nadal had he been taking part in the 2022 edition, but that is one rare feat which will elude the man who has been at his absolute best at the picturesque Monte-Carlo Country Club.

Below are some significant records broken by Rafael Nadal in Monte-Carlo.

#1 Eight consecutive title wins (2005-2012)

Nadal and Djokovic have played each other thrice in Monte-Carlo

18-year-old Rafael Nadal got past defending champion Guillermo Coria in the final of the 2005 edition.

It was to be a stepping stone for the Spaniard who then went on a win-spree on clay that lasted an incredible 81 weeks.

Nadal beat Roger Federer in three consecutive finals (2006, 2007, and 2008) in Monte Carlo en route to eight titles in a row up until 2012.

Novak Djokovic finally stemmed his arch rival's free flow of wins with a memorable straight-sets victory in 2013 - but not before history was created.

Nadal also holds the record for the highest number of consecutive finals played - nine summit clashes from 2005 to 2013.

#2 Highest number of titles - 11 in total

Nadal failed to make it to the finals in 2014 and 2015 - beaten by David Ferrer and Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively before storming back to make his mark once more.

Three successive championship wins in 2016, 2017, and 2018 ensured that the Spaniard's name would become synonymous with that of the tournament.

Slices of history were created each time the left-handed tennis legend graced the competition that witnessed Nadal win a record eleven titles.

#3 Most matches played and and most matches won

Unsurprisingly, Rafael Nadal also holds the record for the numbers in terms of total matches played and won at Monte-Carlo.

Sixteen appearances without a break between 2005 and 2021 (the tournament was canceled in 2020) have resulted in Nadal winning 71 out of a total of 76 matches played in an event he has dominated like no one has thus far.

Sadly, the 2022 edition will not feature the tournament's most successful player - who may yet return for either a final hurrah or to create more history with, hopefully, an eighteenth appearance sometime in the future.

