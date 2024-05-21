Rafael Nadal's top 5 trophy photoshoots at the French Open

Rafael Nadal has a penchant for winning the French Open. The Spanish superstar has lifted the Roland Garros trophy 14 times in his career, more than any other player in tennis history.

A photo shoot in the picturesque city of Paris is typically the next step after winning the French Open title. Home to the Eiffel Tower, it has slowly become tradition for the winner to pose with his trophy, in front of the monument. Speaking about the King of Clay, fans have a host of such pictures to pick from as favorites.

Here is a list of Top 5 Rafael Nadal photoshoots at the French Open.

#5. French Open - 2022

Rafael Nadal won his latest Roland Garros title in 2022. The Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud, 6–0, 6–2, 7–5, in the final clash to claim his 14th French Open title.

Nadal posed with the trophy, in a simple but classy white top and blue jeans and enjoyed the accolades of the loving Parisian crowd. The Spaniard wore his signature custom-made Nike t-shirt for the occasion.

#4. French Open - 2020

Nadal defeated his long-term rival, Novak Djokovic 6–0, 6–2, 7–5, to lift the French Open title in 2020. This victory was made extra special since this was Nadal's 20th Grand Slam title, tying him with Roger Federer.

During the post-match celebrations, Nadal opted for a 'biting the trophy' pose for the cameras, wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans during his photo shoot.

Rafael Nadal poses with his French Open trophy in 2020

#3. French Open 2017

The 2017 French Open was another historic win for Nadal. The Spaniard secured the much-awaited 'La Decima'; his tenth trophy at Roland Garros. After a barren spell of two years, Nadal defeated Stan Wawrinka, 6–2, 6–3, 6–1 in the finals, to clinch the title.

A special photoshoot was arranged for the then 31-year-old, where he posed in front of the Eiffel Tower during the day, wearing his custom-made Nike shirt for the occasion.

Rafael Nadal poses for pictures after his record-breaking 10th French Open title

#2. French Open 2014

In 2014, the Spanish athlete asserted his dominance on the clay court by claiming his fifth straight French Open title. Nadal mounted a comeback against his rival Novak Djokovic to win the final. While he lost the first set, he quickly bounced back to win by 3–6, 7–5, 6–2, 6–4.

During his photo shoot, a joyful Nadal lifted his trophy over his head while posing for the cameras. This was the first time a player had won the French Open five times in a row, and Nadal savored every moment of the occasion.

Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy above his head during his French Open 2014 photoshoot

#1. French Open - 2018

Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem in straight sets, 6–4, 6–3, 6–2, to win his eleventh French Open title in 2018. The claycourt specialist, looked imperious throughout the tournament, securing his status as the 'King of Clay'.

Rafael Nadal celebrated his eleventh French Open title in 2018

During the post-match photoshoot, Nadal wore a custom Nike t-shirt with '11' printed in front, celebrating his 11th French Open title. As opposed to the traditional Eiffel Tower photoshoot, he posed with the trophy in the dressing room sending his fans in a flurry of excitement on social media.

