Rafael Nadal says he respects Naomi Osaka's decision to boycott press at RG, credits media for raising tennis' popularity

Rafael Nadal says he respects Naomi Osaka's decision to boycott press conferences at Roland Garros 2021, but insists the media plays an important role in raising the profile of the sport.

Naomi Osaka on Wednesday announced she would skip all press conferences at this year's claycourt Grand Slam out of concern for her mental health. The Japanese also said she would accept any fine levied on for her decision and expressed hope that the amount would be donated to a mental health organization.

When quizzed about Osaka's decision during his pre-tournament press conference on Friday, Rafael Nadal said he understood the Japanese's stance.

"I respect it," Nadal said. "I respect her, of course, as an athlete and her personality. I respect her decision. I mean, we as sports people, I mean, we need to be ready to accept the questions and to try to produce an answer, no."

Rafael Nadal feels media is an important part of tennis

Rafael Nadal stressed the role of the media in promoting tennis and said players would find it difficult to get the same recognition without the efforts of journalists.

"I understand, but in the other hand, for me, I mean, without the press, without the people who normally are traveling and are writing the news and achievements that we are having around the world probably we will not be the athletes that we are today," Rafael Nadal explained.

"We are not gonna have the recognition that we have around the world, and we will not be that popular, no? So I understand her. On the other hand, I have my point of view that the media is a very important part of our sport, too."

Amazing to have this recognition: Rafael Nadal on his statue at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal was recently immortalized with a statue at Roland Garros. The Mallorcan admitted that it felt "amazing" to be felicitated in such a manner at the most important event of his career.

"Well, I received plenty of messages of congrats," Nadal said. "Of course is something amazing for me to have recognition like this in the most important place in my tennis career, something probably unprecedented."

Alexei Popyrin is a dangerous opponent: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal will face Alexei Popyrin in his first-round match at Roland Garros. The Australian accounted for Jannik Sinner in the second round at Madrid before falling to Nadal in straight sets.

Nadal heaped praise on Popyrin and said he was expecting a stern test.

"Well, he's young, as I said all the time," Nadal said. "He's young, he has the power. He has big shots. As always, no, I need to be ready for it. I need to keep practicing the next couple of days, try to be in the best shape possible for the beginning.

"But I know every round is tough, I respect every opponent always. I respected everyone since the beginning of my career. And Popyrin is a dangerous one, no?"