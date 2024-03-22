"Rafael Nadal should've beaten me here 6 years ago, but I snuck that out" - When Roger Federer picked Spaniard to beat Novak Djokovic in Miami final

Roger Federer fell in his quest for the 2011 Miami Open against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals, a rather straightforward 6-3, 6-2 loss for the Swiss maestro. Federer believed afterwards that Nadal had what it took to produce a victory in the final as well, where he was set to lock horns with then World No. 2 Novak Djokovic.

At his press conference after the loss, Federer recalled the 2005 Miami Open final between him and Nadal, where the 20-time Grand Slam champion overturned a two-set deficit to win 2–6, 6–7(4), 7–6(5), 6–3, 6–1. It marked the first final between the two icons, and the Swiss ended up completing his first Sunshine Double with the win.

Opining that it was a match Nadal should have won in the first place, Federer believed that it would be nice for the Spaniard to exorcise those ghosts and get his first title at Miami. Nadal had also reached the final in Miami in 2008, only to fall to Nikolay Davydenko.

Roger Federer picked Nadal, therefore, to prevail over Djokovic, asserting that he was capable of giving the Serb a run for his money.

"I think it's pretty open, obviously because of how Rafa played tonight and how he can play in finals. He's got a great winning record for finals in general. I don't know if he's ever won here? He hasn't," Federer said.

"I think it would be nice for him to win here for the first time. He should have beaten me here six years ago I was down two sets to love and a break and breakpoints if I am not mistaken. So he should have gotten that one, but I snuck that one out on him. Novak has been playing great this season. Yeah, I think Rafa is going to give Novak a run for the money, and I'm going to pick Rafa," he added.

Unfortunately, the former World No. 1's prediction didn't come true, as Nadal folded in three sets against Djokovic in a repeat of their Indian Wells final two weeks earlier.

"I wish I could play better right now against those guys, but it is what it is" - Roger Federer

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

At the press conference, Roger Federer also spoke about his poor record against Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal until then in the year, where he was 0-4 against the duo (three losses against Djokovic, one to Nadal).

The Swiss wished he could play better against the pair but did not think his Miami loss was a particularly big setback for him regardless. The 20-time Grand Slam champion hoped to do better in the clay season, starting with the Monte-Carlo Masters.

"For me those are not big setbacks. I wish I could play better right now against those guys, but it is what it is. I'm the last guy who gets pulled all the way down and then can't get up for the next tournament," the Swiss said.

"I'm excited going Monaco now. I'm going to fly there directly and prepare as well as I can for the clay court season. It's a big swing coming up now in Europe, so that's the mindset. Yeah, I want to do well and I want to do better. I got the opportunity in a couple weeks already," he added.

Federer ended 2011 with a 1-3 record against Nadal (lone win coming at the ATP Finals) and a 1-4 record against Djokovic (lone win coming at the French Open).

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins