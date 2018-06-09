Rafael Nadal: The greatest single-surface men’s tennis player in the Open Era

Abhishek Chhajlani TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 09 Jun 2018, 11:17 IST

TENNIS: JUN 08 French Open

As Rafael Nadal gets ready for his 11th French Open Final and stays within 3 sets of winning an unprecedented 11th French Open title, I couldn’t help but think of one thing: Is Nadal not just the greatest Clay Court men’s player ever, but also the best single-surface player that the Open Era has seen?

The reason I limit the question to the Open Era is two-fold; one, the lack of opportunity in the Amateur Era and two, the lack of historical data for a lot of players of the past. What I’ve done to legitimise the process and outcome is identified some of the greatest single-surface players that the game has seen in the Open Era, and drawn up a statistical comparison on multiple parameters.

It is also worth noting that a single-surface record by no means qualifies that the player is great only on one surface, it only exhibits his greatness on that surface, at the very least. So, here is the lineup (in no necessary order):

Bjorn Borg (Clay) Pete Sampras (Grass) Roger Federer (Grass) Roger Federer (Hard) Novak Djokovic (Hard) Rafael Nadal (Clay)

While there have been multiple other great single-surface players, the ones listed above have shown both domination and a certain degree of longevity in their careers on these surfaces. Borg on Clay or Borg on Grass or even Borg on both was a difficult choice to make, but the above lineup makes it even by having exactly two players per surface.

Grand Slam performance

Let’s start with the obvious, and potentially, most important statistic, their Grand Slam performance. We evaluate three data points here: Grand Slams participated in (including Qualifiers), Finals appearances, and Championships.

Single-surface Grand Slam Performances of these Greats

The above table clearly demonstrates the sheer domination that the likes of Borg and Nadal have had on clay. By winning it all, every three out of four times (or even better), they have inarguably dominated the surface during the peaks of their powers. What is also interesting to note is that Nadal and Borg have never lost French Open Finals, Sampras has never lost a Wimbledon Final, and Djokovic has never lost an Australian Open Final (not mentioned in the table as the US Open and Australian Open stats have been clubbed), clearly highlighting their big match mentality on the biggest stage, on their preferred surface. It is also worth noticing that even two of the greatest Hard Court players of all-time have not been able to dominate the surface as much as Nadal and Borg have dominated Clay.

The degree of Nadal’s domination can also be deduced from the fact that he has thrice won the French Open without dropping a set (the most in the Open Era, by a player on a single surface). Borg has also twice won the French Open without dropping a set and Federer has won Wimbledon and Australian Open once each, without dropping a set.

Overall performance

While a player’s Grand Slam record is what is talked about most, the debate for the greatest single-surface player would be rendered incomplete without a look at their performance on the surface across tournaments. The following two tables analyze the win-loss records and the percentage of events won by a player as a factor of the events they took part in.

Match Win-Loss record

Match win-loss record

Events Win Percentage Record

Events Win Percentage

Not only does Nadal boast the best win percentage on a surface, a staggering 91.89%, he has also won more than 60% of the clay court events he has played in. No other player in the fray here has won more than 42%, a clear testament to Nadal’s domination on a single surface!

Conclusion

With four of the six entries on this list nearing the twilight of their careers (not by performance but by age), and the other two having retired long back, it is fair to assume that there would not be an exaggerated statistical deviation in these records. Based on what we have just seen in the analysis above, Nadal, who will most definitely go down as the best clay court player of all-time (till his era), should not just be looked at from the lens of a clay court player. The lens is actually wider and should accommodate the greatest single-surface player, and while the debate for the Greatest of All Time may never be settled, the Greatest Single-Surface Player of All-Time until his time, is probably the man from Mallorca.