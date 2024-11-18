  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "Rafael Nadal has his tics, Stan Wawrinka has his looks, I have my look" - When Roger Federer explained why he developed his 'poker face' demeanor

"Rafael Nadal has his tics, Stan Wawrinka has his looks, I have my look" - When Roger Federer explained why he developed his 'poker face' demeanor

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Nov 18, 2024 01:52 GMT
Federer Nadal Stan Wawrinka
Roger Federer (L), Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka (Insets) | Image Source: Getty

Roger Federer once shared how he mastered the art of maintaining a poker face to conceal his emotions on the court. He believed this was crucial to prevent opponents from gauging his thoughts and strategy.

The Swiss legend compared it to Rafael Nadal's distinctive "tics" and compatriot Stan Wawrinka's expressive "looks," noting that nearly every player had their own version of mental armor.

During his early days, Federer had a reputation for his fiery temperament. In one memorable incident, he was assigned to clean toilets for a week as punishment after breaking his racquet and damaging a courtside curtain at Switzerland's national tennis center in Biel. His coaches often struggled to rein in his emotions on the court.

also-read-trending Trending

Over time, the 20-time Major champion became more calm and composed, learning to hide his emotions behind a facade. In a 2017 interview with GQ, he shared:

"I put a poker face on. You don't want to give anything away to your opponent. I used to do that all the time when I was little. Throwing rackets, shouting, all that stuff. You give an edge to your opponent if you do that. Eventually, you develop your demeanor. Rafa has his tics. Stan has his look. I have my look. You become this shield."

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी