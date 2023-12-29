Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal once got into a tiff after the Spaniard accused his counterpart of not supporting his colleagues enough on the ATP Tour as President of the Players' Council. Thankfully, the matter resolved itself without much controversy, and the duo buried the hatchet soon.

At the 2012 Australian Open, Nadal chastised Federer for not making more efforts to make the schedule lighter for his fellow players. The Spaniard complained that unlike the 20-time Grand Slam champion, others had to end the season with pain in all areas of their body, something he wanted the ATP Tour to consider.

"I disagree with him. His (position) is easy: do not say anything, all positive, I am a 'gentleman', others get burned. To finish your career with pain in all areas of your body is not positive.

"He finishes his career as fresh as a daisy because he is physically privileged, but neither Murray nor Novak Djokovic and I are fresh as a daisy," Nadal said.

Nadal's comments cooked up a storm in the media, even reaching the Swiss maestro's ears. Addressing the matter at a press interaction, though, Roger Federer maintained that he had no hard feelings towards the Mallorcan and that he was "completely cool" with the comments made against him.

Federer, though, highlighted that there was a time when Nadal used to agree to everything he said, which turned out to not be the case anymore after he "grew up."

Nevertheless, the former World No. 1 was glad that Nadal had become someone with such strong opinions, noting that it was essential to have such personalities on the Players' Council.

"I kind of heard it. I saw him Sunday afternoon. I didn't know he spoke to the press. He said: 'Yeah, it was fine.' Mentioned a few things here and there. I was, OK, whatever. Then I read the comments. So, things are fine between us. I have no hard feelings towards him. I'm completely cool and relaxed about it. He seemed the same way – or at least I hope so," Federer said, in quotes collected by Guardian.

"We can't always agree on everything. Back in the day, he used to say: 'Whatever Roger decides, I'm fine with.' Today he's much more grown up. He has a strong opinion himself, which I think is great. It's what we need, especially on the council. It's been nice working with him," he added.

"Roger Federer was always there in front of me, he was always the guy to beat" - Rafael Nadal

Federer (left) and Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer went on to become thick friends later on in their careers, with the two most famously breaking down in tears together at Federer's farewell ceremony at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Nadal has often spoken about his relationship and friendship with Federer, recalling how the 20-time Grand Slam champion used to be the guy he wanted to beat the most early on.

The Spaniard asserted that they had always had a mutual respect for one another and that their personal relationship had gotten better and better with time.

"Roger was always there in front of me. For me, he was always the guy to beat. So at some point, we were probably the biggest rivals - I think always in a very good way.

"We have never had any big issues and always respected each other and our families too. But our personal relationship has got better and better over the years, and we approach life in a similar way," Nadal had said in a press conference at the Laver Cup in 2022.

