Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: Who has won the most Canadian Open titles?

Throughout its history, the Canadian Open has witnessed remarkable matches and rivalries, notably among the illustrious trio of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer.

The Big-3, widely hailed as three of the best players in tennis history, have reigned over men's tennis for nearly two decades. Their combined achievements encompass an impressive 65 Major singles titles and countless other trophies.

Djokovic leads the Slam race with 23, trailed closely by Nadal with 22 and Federer with 20. Collectively, they've held the World No. 1 ranking for an astounding 908 weeks -- Djokovic for 389 weeks, followed by Federer's 310 and Nadal's 209.

The Canadian Open has become a pivotal battleground for these three legends, as they've clinched victory in 11 of the editions. Nadal holds the title record with five, followed by Djokovic with four and Federer with two.

The Big Three @Big3Tennis Canadian Open Titles



Nadal: 5



Djokovic: 4



Federer: 2

Rafael Nadal's maiden victory came in 2005, triumphing over Andre Agassi in the final. The 37-year-old replicated his success in 2008, 2013, 2018, and 2019, defeating Nicolas Kiefer, Milos Raonic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Daniil Medvedev in the respective finals.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, claimed his inaugural title in 2007, overcoming Federer in a riveting three-set encounter. Further titles followed in 2011, 2012, and 2016, with final victories over Mardy Fish, Richard Gasquet, and Kei Nishikori, respectively.

Roger Federer, on the other hand, secured his first championship at the Canadian Open in 2004, defeating Andy Roddick in the title bout. The Swiss' second triumph came in 2006, when he mounted a comeback against Richard Gasquet to secure the title.

Since 2019, however, the Big-3 have all been absent from the Canadian Open due to factors such as injuries, pandemic-related restrictions, and scheduling adjustments.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: Who has the edge in their head-to-head battles?

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer at ATP Heritage Celebration

The Big-3 have been the main protagonists of men’s tennis for more than 15 years. The question of who the best among them is is a debate that has dominated the tennis world for nearly as long.

Nadal and Djokovic have faced each other 59 times, with the latter leading marginally 30-29. This is the most matches played between any two male players in the Open Era. They have met in 29 finals, with Djokovic winning 16 and Nadal 13.

Federer and Djokovic have played each other 50 times, with the latter leading head-to-head 27-23. They met in 20 finals, with Djokovic winning 14 and Federer six.

Rafael Nadal and Federer have played each other 40 times, with the former leading the overall head-to-head 24-16. They have met in 24 finals, with Nadal winning 14 and Federer 10.

