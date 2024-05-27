Ranking French Open 2024 Day 1 outfits from best to worst ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka | Roland Garros fashion watch

The 2024 French Open's main draw action officially kicked off on Sunday, May 26, and featured several top-drawer stars. While players dazzled fans with their on-court exploits, their outfits also caught the eye of the tennis world, for better or worse.

Day 1 of the claycourt slam saw several noticeable kits from the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka, and Marta Kostyuk. While some were bang on in the fashion game, others were not so.

With that said, let's take a look at the best and worst dresses on the first day of the year's second slam.

#5 Worst - Jelena Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko

Former Roland-Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko has always been a head-turner at every tournament with her on-court flamboyance and eye-catching outfits. Since 2022, Ostapenko's outfits have been sponsored by DK ONE, a brand from her country, Latvia.

For her French Open first-round win against Jaqueline Cristian, the 26-year-old donned a sky blue and bright pink outfit. It was surely in line with other Ostapenko gems this year.

However, for fans, the color combination did not sit well with the red color of the clay and was not up to mark for one of the biggest tournaments, where she is a former champion.

#4 Best - Kei Nishikori

Kei Nishikori

Japanese star Kei Nishikori is playing in his first Grand Slam since 2021 at the 2024 French Open, and he was dressed for the occasion.

The 34-year-old has been the flagbearer of Uniqlo at this year's clay slam and went with an all-green outfit for his hard-fought five-set win in his opening-round match against Canadian qualifier Gabriel Diallo.

Nishikori strutted out on the court in a gradient T-shirt in shades of green and all-green shorts. The kit looked pleasing against the clay and was amongst the best ones on the first day of the French Open.

#3 Worst - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz might be among the top contenders for the ultimate prize at the 2024 French Open, but he is unlikely to get any awards for his fashion game.

The third-seeded Spaniard kicked off his campaign against American lucky loser JJ Wolf and wore a Nike-designed dark blue T-shirt and yellow shorts for the encounter.

Tennis fans were majorly left unimpressed with Alcaraz's outfit as it was not up to the mark for a kit to be worn by one the world's best players. The color combination, especially, was unappealing.

#2 Best - Marta Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk and Wilson have once again delivered probably the outfit of the tournament at the 2024 French Open.

The Ukrainian has been in collaboration with Wilson since January 2023 and fashioned a green outfit with a standing collar and deep cut while playing against Laura Pigossi.

The dress oozed class and looked elegant on the court and pleasing when seen against the red clay in Paris. It was by far the best on Day 1 of the clay slam.

#1 Worst - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka

Noami Osaka is back at the French Open after two years and her outfit for the opening-round contest against Lucia Bronzetti was not what fans expected. The four-time Grand Slam champion wore a custom-designed navy-colored outfit with white pleats in the asymmetrical hem.

The kit drew contrasting opinions from fans, with some finding it underwhelming for one of the most fashionable players on tour. Others, however, thought Osaka looked good in the customized fit.

The Japanese star could have probably worn something better.

