Ranking Roger Federer's 5 best seasons

Roger Federer is one of the greatest players to have ever graced a tennis court. The Swiss has had an extraordinary career, winning a total of 103 singles titles.

Federer has won 20 Grand Slams, including a record haul of eight at Wimbledon. He has also won the Australian Open six times and the US Open on five occasions. His six titles in the ATP Finals are also a record.

Over the years, Federer has strung together some extraordinary seasons, some of which rank among the best in the history of the sport.

On that note, here's a look at five of Roger Federer's best seasons on the ATP tour.

#5 2007

Roger Federer won eight titles during the 2007 season

The 2007 season was one of three seasons in which Roger Federer won three out of the four Grand Slam titles on offer.

The Swiss won the Australian Open without dropping a set. Federer defeated Andy Roddick in the semifinals and Fernando Gonzalez in the final to defend his Australian Open crown.

He reached the final of the French Open for a second straight year but was beaten by Rafael Nadal. However, Federer gained his revenge by beating the Spaniard in an enthralling Wimbledon final that lasted three hours and 45 minutes.

The then-World No. 1 captured his fourth successive US Open title by beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

Federer also won two Masters 1000 titles in 2007, at Cincinnati and Hamburg. He beat Nadal in the final in the German city, thus registering his first win over the Spaniard on clay.

Federer ended his season strongly, winning the Tennis Masters Cup (now known as the ATP Finals) by beating David Ferrer in the final in straight sets.

He finished the 2007 season with 68 wins out of 77 matches (win percentage of 88.3%). The Swiss maestro took home a total of eight titles.

#4 2017

Roger Federer won two Grand Slams in 2017

Federer was forced to cut short his 2016 season due to injury and dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since 2002. But the Swiss made a remarkable comeback in 2017.

He beat Nadal in a tense final in the Australian Open to win his 18th Grand Slam singles title. He followed this up by completing the Sunshine Double for the third time in his career. Federer won the Indian Wells Masters without dropping a single set and then carried his form into Miami, beating Nadal in the final once again.

The Swiss then had an incredible grasscourt season as he won a record eighth Wimbledon title by defeating Marin Cilic in the final. Federer did not drop a single set during the tournament.

The then-36-year-old won the Shanghai Masters, once again trumping Nadal in the final. He also reached the semifinals of the ATP Finals before losing to David Goffin.

Federer ended 2017 with 54 victories out of 59 matches with a win percentage of 91.5%. He won seven titles, including two Grand Slams and three Masters 1000 tournaments.

#3 2004

Roger Federer won 74 out of 80 matches in 2004

The 2004 season marked the start of Roger Federer's dominance on the ATP tour. He started the season by winning the Australian Open, defeating Marat Safin in the final. After suffering a third-round defeat at Roland Garros, the Swiss successfully defended his Wimbledon title by beating Andy Roddick in the final.

Federer then went on to lift his maiden US Open title by beating Lleyton Hewitt in the final.

He also won three Masters 1000 titles that year at Indian Wells, Hamburg and Toronto. Federer finished the season by winning the Tennis Masters Cup, beating Hewitt 6-3, 6-2 in the title clash.

The Swiss maestro won a whopping 74 matches out of 80 that year, with 11 titles to his name.

#2 2005

Roger Federer had a win percentage of 95.29% in 2005

Roger Federer had an extraordinary 2005 season, winning 81 matches and losing just four times. His win percentage of 95.29% remains the second-highest in the Open Era behind John McEnroe's 1984 season.

After a semi-final defeat to Marat Safin at the Australian Open, Federer won 25 matches on the trot, lifting titles at the Rotterdam Open, the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Masters. His streak came to an end at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he lost to Richard Gasquet in the quarterfinals.

Federer lost to Nadal in the semifinals of the French Open, but bounced back by stringing together a 35-match winning streak that saw him triumph at Wimbledon, the US Open and the Cincinnati Masters. His incredible run came to an end with a defeat to David Nalbandian in the final of the Tennis Masters Cup.

#1 2006

2006 was the best season of Roger Federer's career

Roger Federer's 2006 season is considered to be among the very best in tennis history. He won 92 out of 97 matches, amounting to a win percentage of 94.84%. While this was slightly lower than his win percentage in 2005, he did manage to win 12 titles, one more than the previous year.

He started the season by winning the Qatar Open and followed it up with his second Australian Open title, beating Marcos Baghdatis in the final.

Federer then completed the Sunshine Double for the second successive year, winning the Indian Wells and Miami Masters. The Swiss won 16 out of 19 matches in the claycourt season, losing to Nadal in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Italian Open and Roland Garros.

He beat the Spaniard to win his fourth successive Wimbledon title, capping off a perfect grasscourt season in which he won all 12 matches he contested. Federer then won the Rogers Cup before beating Andy Roddick to clinch his third straight US Open title.

He ended the season on a 29-match winning run, extending it to 41 the following year.

Edited by Arvind Sriram