Ranking Roger Federer's most dominant wins over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic are arguably the three greatest players in tennis history.

The Swiss announced his retirement from tennis a few days back, stating that the Laver Cup would be his final tournament.

Federer will represent Team Europe in the competition along with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Swiss will retire as an icon of the sport with 103 singles titles to his name. He won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and still holds the record for the highest number of Wimbledon crowns won by any man (eight).

Nadal and Djokovic have been Federer's biggest rivals throughout his career and the Swiss has had fierce contests with icons. He has had some thrilling matches with the duo, registering some memorable wins.

However, there have been some matches where the Swiss was completely dominant against them and is the only player who has successfully bageled both players. He has also bageled Nadal on all three surfaces.

On that note, let's take a look at four of Roger Federer's most comprehensive wins over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

#4. 2010 ATP World Tour Finals vs Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic locked horns in the semifinals of the 2010 ATP World Tour Finals in London.

Federer started the match strongly and cruised through the opening set, winning it 6-1. Djokovic was a break up in the second set but the Swiss bounced back strongly and won it 6-4, finishing off the match with an ace. The match was over in an hour and 21 minutes and Roger Federer booked his place in the final, where he beat Rafael Nadal 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

#3. 2017 Indian Wells Masters vs Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer won all four of his matches against Rafael Nadal in 2017, the second of which came in the last 16 of the Indian Wells Masters. This was little over a month after the two locked horns in the Australian Open final.

Federer and Nadal both sealed their places in the last 16 with straight-set victories. The Spaniard was the higher-ranked opponent but the Swiss put in a dominant display of tennis to win 6-2, 6-3 in an hour and eight minutes.

Federer produced some wonderful backhands throughout the match and finished the match with a brilliant backhand return of serve. He eventually won the tournament by beating compatriot Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5 in the final.

#2. 2007 Tennis Masters Cup vs Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have played 40 matches against one another but only one of them lasted less than an hour.

This was the semifinals of the Tennis Masters Cup (now known as the ATP Finals), with both players winning two out of three matches during the round robin.

The first set was tightly-contested but Federer managed to break Nadal in the final game with a solid forehand winner to win it 6-4. The Swiss built on his momentum from the latter half of the first set and dominated the second, winning it 6-1 to finish the match in 59 minutes.

Federer went on to win the tournament by beating David Ferrer in straight sets in the final.

#1. 2011 ATP World Tour Finals vs Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were drawn in the same group at the 2011 ATP World Tour Finals. Both players started their tournaments with wins and the crowd in London were expecting a strong contest.

However, the match turned out to be a one-sided affair with Federer thrashing Nadal 6-3, 6-0 in an hour to book his place in the semifinals. This was his most comprehensive victory against either the Spaniard or Novak Djokovic in terms of the number of games dropped.

Nadal was eventually knocked out of the World Tour Finals in the round robin after losing his final match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Federer, on the other hand, defeated the Frenchman 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 in the final to win the year-end tournament.

