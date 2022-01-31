Records Rafael Nadal created at Australian Open 2022

Rafael Nadal's incredible 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 comeback victory against Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the 2022 Australian Open was monumental in more ways than one.

In addition to winning a 21st Grand Slam, and thereby leapfrogging Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Slam race, he also won his second Major at Melbourne Park. The rallying act in the final three sets was also the first time a player has overturned a two-set deficit in the final of the Melbourne Major in the Open Era.

In the process, the Spaniard became the second man in the Open Era to complete the Double Career Slam, the first being Djokovic. A second Norman Brookes Challenge Cup also marked the 21-time Grand Slam champion's sixth Grand Slam on hardcourt surfaces, having won the US Open four times.

The 13-year gap between his two Australian Open triumphs (2009 and 2022) shatters the previous record of time between titles at one particular Grand Slam. Jimmy Connors won his two Wimbledon championships eight years apart (1974 and 1982).

The record for the time span between the first and last Majors was also improved, as 16+ years (6096 days) have elapsed between Nadal's first (2005 Roland Garros) and most recent Grand Slam. It was a one-year improvement from the record previously held by Nadal himself (15 years till the 2020 Roland Garros).

Another record the 35-year-old extended was his 15 years on the ATP tour with at least one Grand Slam to his name. In the 20 years since turning pro, he has finished only five years without a Major title (2003, 2004, 2015, 2016, 2021). Nadal also became the fourth player over the age of 35 to win a Major in the Open Era (after Ken Rosewall, Federer and Serena Williams).

The five hour and 24 minute-long affair in the final became the Mallorcan's second longest match of his career and the second longest final in Grand Slam history. The longest-ever, in both instances, continues to remain the 2012 Australian Open final he lost against Djokovic (five hours and 53 minutes).

Other than the final, the 21-time Grand Slam champion spent 1,024 minutes on court across six matches, for a total of 1,348 on-court minutes throughout the tournament. Since 1991, no other Slam winner has had to spend as many minutes battling it out -- the second best being Stefan Edberg during his 1992 US Open run with 1,342 minutes on the clock.

The triumph at Rod Laver Arena marked the former World No. 1's 90th ATP tour title, the fourth highest of all time behind Jimmy Connors (109), Roger Federer (103) and Ivan Lendl (94). Furthermore, the victory marked his 24th title on hardcourts.

Additionally, the fourth-round match against Adrian Mannarino also saw the 35-year-old play the longest tie-break of his career, a 30-point game that lasted 28 minutes and ended in the champion's favor.

Records Rafael Nadal thwarted with his 2022 Australian Open triumph

Rafael Nadal prevented Daniil Medvedev from winning his second consecutive Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal's victory also meant that a number of records were prevented from being broken. Daniil Medvedev was gunning to become the first player in the Open Era to win his first and second Grand Slam at consecutive Majors and fell one match short of the goal. The defeat snapped a 13-match winning streak the World No. 2 had in Grand Slams.

A minor bragging right the Russian was going for was the record of becoming only the second player to beat Nadal and Djokovic in consecutive Major finals. Roger Federer remains the only person to have achieved the feat so far, doing so at the 2007 Wimbledon Championships and US Open.

As for players who have managed to beat both stalwarts in the final of a Major, it is Federer once again along with compatriot Stan Wawrinka. Wawrinka defeated Nadal in the 2014 Australian Open final and Djokovic in the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open finals.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala