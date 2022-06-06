Records set and broken at the 2022 French Open by champions Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek

The 2022 French Open was a memorable affair for a myriad of reasons. Amongst the drama and non-stop action, two storylines were keenly followed.

The two titans of tennis, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, had the next generation of players, such as Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, right on their tails. Will the duo continue their monopoly or will a fresh face emerge as the champion?

Iga Swiatek has set herself apart from the rest of the field with her incredible run of form over the last few months. But would the pressure to get the job done in Paris prove too much for her?

Over the last weekend, both questions were emphatically answered.

On the men's side, Djokovic and Nadal faced off in the quarterfinals, with the Spaniard ending his old rival's title defense. He made it to the final yet again, where he beat maiden Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud.

On the women's side, Swiatek also made it to the summit clash, with first-time finalist Coco Gauff going down in straight sets in the final.

While both comfortably won their title clashes, their run-in to the final was completely different. The Pole had a dominant run to the title, while the Mallorcan was tested quite a few times by his opponents on his way to the final.

The following records were set and broken in Paris by Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek:

#1 Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title and his 22nd Grand Slam title overall

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open.

This was Nadal's record-extending 14th title in Paris. No other player has won as many titles as the Spaniard at a single Major. Novak Djokovic is second with his nine trophies at the Australian Open, followed by Roger Federer, with eight Wimbledon titles.

This was also Nadal's record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title overall. At the start of the year, he was in a three-way tie with Djokovic and Federer at 20 Majors each. Now, after winning the Australian Open and the French Open, the Spaniard has taken the lead in the Grand Slam race. This is also the first time he has won the first two Grand Slam tournaments of the season consecutively.

#RolandGarros Most Grand Slam Men's Singles Titles @RafaelNadal 222T @DjokerNole 202T @RogerFederer 204 Pete Sampras 145 Roy Emerson 126T Bjorn Borg 116T @RodLaver 118 Bill Tilden 109T @AndreAgassi 9T @JimmyConnors 9T Ivan Lendl 89T Fred Perry 89T Ken Rosewall 8 Most Grand Slam Men's Singles Titles1 @RafaelNadal 222T @DjokerNole 202T @RogerFederer 204 Pete Sampras 145 Roy Emerson 126T Bjorn Borg 116T @RodLaver 118 Bill Tilden 109T @AndreAgassi 89T @JimmyConnors 89T Ivan Lendl 89T Fred Perry 89T Ken Rosewall 8#RolandGarros

Having left his male contemporaries behind, Nadal tied Steffi Graf with his 22 Major titles, while trailing Serena Williams and Margaret Court with 23 and 24 Grand Slam titles respectively.

#2 Rafael Nadal becomes the oldest French Open champion in history

2022 French Open - Day Fifteen

Way back in 1972, Andres Gimeno won his first and only Grand Slam title at the French Open. At the age of 34 years and 10 months, he remained the oldest champion in Roland Garros history until this year.

Oldest #RolandGarros Men's Singles Champions (since 1925) @RafaelNadal in 2022 at 36 years, 2 daysAndres Gimeno in 1972 at 34 years, 10 monthsRafael Nadal in 2020 at 34 years, 4 months @DjokerNole in 2021 at 34 years, 1 monthKen Rosewall in 1968 at 33 years, 7 months

Nadal, aged 36 years and 2 days, replaces fellow Spaniard as the older Roland Garros champion. However, the record across all Slams belongs to Arthur Gore, who won the 1909 Wimbledon title at the age of 41 years and 6 months.

In the Open Era, Ken Rosewall holds the record for being the oldest player to win a Major. He won the 1972 Australian Open while being 37 years and 2 months old. More recently, Federer won the 2018 Australian Open while being 36 years and 5 months old.

#3 With 112 victories at the French Open, Rafael Nadal holds the record for most wins at a Grand Slam

2022 French Open - Day Fifteen

Prior to the 2022 French Open, Nadal had won 105 matches in the tournament. This put him on level pegging with Federer, who had the exact same number of victories at Wimbledon. However, the Spaniard's latest triumph in Paris has allowed him to break the tie.

Nadal now has 112 wins at the French Open, the most by a male player in any Grand Slam tournament. Federer occupies the next two spots, with the aforementioned 105 match wins at Wimbledon along with 102 victories at the Australian Open.

As for the remaining three Majors, Nadal has won 76 matches at the Australian Open, 53 at Wimbledon and 64 at the US Open.

#4 Rafael Nadal extends his record for most titles won on clay

2022 French Open - Day Fifteen

The 2022 French Open was Nadal's 63rd title on clay. On his favourite surface, no other player is close to him on the list, with Guillermo Vilas coming in second with 49 titles.

The Spaniard established his credentials on the red dirt right from the start of his career, winning his maiden ATP title on the surface way back in 2004 at the Warsaw Open.

The following year, Nadal won 11 titles on the ATP tour, with eight of them coming on clay. His dominance on the surface got better with each passing year. At the 2016 Barcelona Open, he won his 49th title on the surface, equalling Vilas' record. At the 2017 Monte-Carlo Masters, he won his 50th title on clay, surpassing Vilas.

ATP Media Info @ATPMediaInfo With his first clay court title of the season @RolandGarros, @RafaelNadal has now won at least one clay title for 19 straight years. #Nadal has 92 career titles (4th in Open Era), including a record 63 on clay. With his first clay court title of the season @RolandGarros, @RafaelNadal has now won at least one clay title for 19 straight years. #Nadal has 92 career titles (4th in Open Era), including a record 63 on clay.

Since then, Nadal has bettered this record with every season and it is unlikely to be broken by anyone else in the near future.

Following the Spaniard and Vilas, the remaining players on the list are all retired, with Djokovic's 18 titles on clay making him the next best active contender.

#5 Iga Swiatek betters Serena Williams' 34 match winning streak

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open.

Iga Swiatek's dominance on the WTA tour this year rivals that of some of the biggest names in the history of the sport. The World No. 1 won five consecutive titles and arrived in Paris on the heels of a 28 match winning streak.

The Pole easily dismantled her opponents en route to the French Open title. Qinwen Zheng was the only player who managed to show some resistance in Paris, when she took a set off Swiatek. She, however, lost the next two sets, going down 6-7 (6), 6-0, 6-2 in the fourth round.

wta @WTA INVINCIBLE IGA



INVINCIBLE IGA @iga_swiatek defeats Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to claim her second career #RolandGarros title with a 35th consecutive victory! 🏆 INVINCIBLE IGA 🏆🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek defeats Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to claim her second career #RolandGarros title with a 35th consecutive victory! https://t.co/V99DalzqH3

With her title-winning run in Paris, she extended her winning streak to 35 matches, bettering Serena Williams' undefeated run of 34 matches in 2013 and tying Venus Williams' record of 35 wins on the trot in 2000.

She needs another win to tie Monica Seles' run of 36 straight wins, which was achieved in 1990. With two more wins, she'll tie Martina Hingis' streak of 37 consecutive victories, a record set by the Swiss in 1997. Should the Pole manage to do so, she'll have the longest winning streak of the 21st century.

Martina Navratilova holds the record for the longest-ever winning streak in women's tennis history, with 74 victories in 1984.

