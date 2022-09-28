Reilly Opelka defends Frances Tiafoe from online abuse over shots aimed at Roger Federer during Laver Cup win

Reilly Opelka, who has been missing from action since the 2022 Citi Open in August, made his commentary debut at the 2022 Laver Cup, alongside Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver.
Roger Federer played his last professional match on the first day of the event, where he partnered with Rafael Nadal to face Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. Despite winning the first set, the legendary pair lost a close match. Moments after the match ended, a fan page took to social media to slam Tiafoe for firing two powerful forehands at Federer and Nadal's bodies during the match.
Opelka recently came forward in his compatriot's defense and exchanged a series of tweets with the same fan page, calling their claim a "joke".
"You really can't make this stuff up. Surely this is a joke?" Opelka wote.
The page responded by saying that it didn't suggest that Tiafoe should have let Federer and Nadal win, but that he should have avoided hitting shots at 100 mph towards their heads.
Opelka hit back with a sarcastic reply.
"Got it. So next time Frances should be thinking 64mph FH right into Fed's FH volley because it's his last match.. cool," Opelka tweeted.
The 25-year-old had had enough and decided to give an insight into what went on on the court. After a lesson in tennis, he ended by suggesting that the fan page should leave tennis and instead start writing about pickleball.
"If you played tennis you would know that returning a 115+ mph serve from a lefty isnt the easiest thing to do. And most of the time the safest return is big down the middle. Clearly you have never played, which is why i recommend u take ur talents to pickleball," Reilly Opelka concluded.
"They've given Roger Federer the send-off he so deserves" - Billie Jean King on Martina Navratilova, Pam Shriver, and Reilly Opelka
Hours after Roger Federer retired from tennis as a professional, former World No. 1 Billie Jean King took to social media to laud the new team of commentators, including Martina Navratilova, Pam Shriver, and Reilly Opelka, for the way in which they called the Swiss legend's last match.
Team Europe's Federer and Rafael Nadal lost 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9 to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. The 20-time Grand Slam champion had announced his decision to hang up his racquet around a week before the match in an emotional social media post.
Team World ended up winning the tournament for the first time in five attempts as they beat Team Europe 13-8.