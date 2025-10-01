Rende 2025: Mayar Sherif vs Tamara Zidansek preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| Internazionali di Calabria

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Mayar Sherif vs Tamara Zidansek

Date: October 1, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Internazionali di Calabria

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Rende, Italy

Category: WTA125

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mayar Sherif vs Tamara Zidansek preview

Sherif in action (Getty)

Top seed Mayar Sherif will look to continue her campaign at the 2025 Internazionali di Calabria as she takes on Tamara Zidansek in the second round.

Sherif has a 25-20 win-loss record this year, with the Egyptian player winning three titles on the ITF Tour, in Madrid, Parma, and Biarritz, playing most of her matches this year on clay, winning 24 of the 34 matches on the surface.

However, on the main Tour, Sherif has not been able to make any significant progress, as her best result has been a second round apperance at the Miami Open, where she lost 2-6, 2-6 against Amanda Anisimova, with the Egyptian beginning her campaign at Rende with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Tatian Pieri in the first round.

Tamara Zidansek has won 32 of her 51 matches in 2025, winning the ITF event in Bucharest, with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Nuria Brancaccio in the final, having played most of her matches on clay, winning 29 of her 43 matches on the surface.

On the main Tour, Zidansek has only played at the four Majors, not getting past the first round at any of them, with the Slovenian player beginning her campaign at Rende with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Andrea Lazaro Garcia in the first round.

Mayar Sherif vs Tamara Zidansek head-to-head

Sherif has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Zidansek, winning the only match 6-3, 6-2 in Makarska in 2023.

Mayar Sherif vs Tamara Zidansek odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mayar Sherif TBD TBD TBD Tamara Zidansek TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Mayar Sherif vs Tamara Zidansek prediction

All of Sherif's three career finals on the WTA Tour have come on clay, with the Egyptian's only WTA title coming at the 2022 Emilia-Romagna Open, where she won 7-5, 6-3 against Maria Sakkari in the final.

Zidansek has a 56 percent win rate on clay, winning one of three clay-court titles on the WTA Tour, winning the 2021 Ladies Open Lausanne, with the Slovenian reaching the French Open semifinal back in 2021, where she lost against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Sherif is the favorite to win the upcoming match as she won the only match against Zidansek and is the top seed.

Pick- Sherif to win in straight sets

Mayar Sherif vs Tamara Zidansek betting tips

Tip 1: Result- Sherif to win

Tip 2: One of the sets will go to a tiebreak

Tip 3: Match to have at least 20 games

