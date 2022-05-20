Revisiting 2 instances when Rafael Nadal met Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic share a rivalry for the ages. The duo have met a record 58 times, with Djokovic narrowly leading 30-28.

Almost half of those meetings (27) have come on clay, with 'The King of Clay' unsurprisingly enjoying a 19-8 advantage over Djokovic. That includes nine meetings at the French Open, where Nadal is a 13-time winner.

The legendary left-hander has beaten the World No. 1 seven times on the Parisian terre battue, including thrice in finals. However, in their latest meeting last year in the semifinals, Djokovic prevailed. In the process, he became the first player to beat Nadal at Roland Garros more than once.

A year later, the defending champion could potentially lock horns with the Spaniard in a blockbuster quarter-final clash.

This would only be the sixth meeting between the pair in a tournament quarterfinal and third at Roland Garros, with Djokovic leading 3-2.

On that note, here's what happened on the two occasions Nadal and Djokovic clashed for a place in the French Open semifinals.

#1 2006 French Open quarterfinals: Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4 Ret.

2006 French Open - Day 11

It was a battle skewed in defending Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal's favor when the Spaniard took on first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Novak Djokovic in the 2006 quarterfinals.

The meeting happened to be the pair's first on the ATP tour, with the future World No. 1, then ranked 63rd in the world, beating Gael Monfils to set up a showdown with the defending champion.

Nadal had won 57 consecutive matches on clay coming into the encounter, including 11 at Roland Garros. In contrast, Djokovic struggled on clay that year, winning only one of four matches. So the Serb had his work cut out against a formidable opponent

Despite Nadal struggling on serve, the then 20-year-old Djokovic failed to capitalize. The young Serb, struggling physically, tried to keep the points short and paid a heavy price. Nadal reined in his errors and drew first blood, taking the first set 6-4.

It was more of the same in the second set as the Spaniard feasted on Djokovic's ill-advised attempts to end the points quickly. Nadal took the second set 6-4 to take a commanding two-set lead.

Novak Djokovic, struggling with a back and thigh injury, could continue no further. He retired, bringing an end to a match that spanned nearly two hours.

Rafael Nadal would go on to beat World No. 1 Roger Federer in the final to successfully defend his title.

#2 2015 French Open quarterfinals - Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal 7-5, 6-3, 6-1

2015 French Open - Day 11 - Novak Djokovic exults after beating Rafael Nadal

It would be nine long years before Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic met again in the Roland Garros quarterfinals.

Djokovic was now a dominating World No. 1, arriving at his clash with Nadal on a 26-match winning streak, having lost twice in 42 matches all year. That included a straight-sets win against the Spaniard in the Monte-Carlo semifinals.

The World No. 1, determined to win the career Grand Slam with a Roland Garros win, started like a house on fire. Djokovic laid siege to the Nadal serve, bursting into a 4-0 lead inside 21 minutes in front of a stunned crowd on Philippe Chatrier. However, the five-time defending champion showcased his legendary fighting qualities, recouping both breaks to draw level at four games apiece.

Unfortunately, he couldn't sustain the same level of play. Djokovic saw three set points come and go in a pulsating 12-minute 10th game as Nadal held serve to stay in the set. Djokovic came calling again, and this time the Nadal serve cracked as the Serb pocketed the opener after 67 minutes.

The then nine-time Roland Garros champion struggled to stay with Djokovic, who upped the ante. After the first seven games went with serve, Nadal was broken, and Djokovic promptly served out the set to take a commanding two-set lead.

It was now unchartered territory for Rafael Nadal. For the first time in 64 matches at Roland Garros, he found himself two sets down, and the deficit would prove to be insurmountable.

In a replay of the first set, Djokovic opened up a 4-0 lead, but this time Nadal failed to respond in kind. He held serve, but that only delayed the inevitable. Failing to land enough first serves, Nadal found his second delivery under incessant attack.

The Spaniard cracked under Djokovic's relentless pressure, dropping serve for the third time in the set to suffer his first, and to date only, straight-sets defeat at Roland Garros. The loss was Nadal's second at the tournament and first since he fell in four sets to Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2008.

Nadal had no qualms admitting that he wasn't the better player on the night.

"He was better than me. That's it. It's very simple. When one opponent is playing better than you and is in better shape than you, that can happen," he said.

With Rafael Nadal out of the way, the tournament was Novak Djokovic's to lose. However, the Serb was upset by Stan Wawrinka in the final, denying Djokovic the opportunity to win the career Grand Slam as well as a calendar-year Grand Slam.

