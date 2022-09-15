Revisiting the last time Roger Federer played Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer - widely regarded as one of the finest players to wield a tennis racquet - enjoyed a storied rivalry with his Big Three peers Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The 41-year-old Swiss played some of the finest matches, enjoyed the most memorable victories and endured the bitterest losses of his illustrious carer against his two younger opponents. Federer's rivalry with the duo - especially with Nadal - transcends the sport.

However, there will be no more Federer-Nadal and Federer-Djokovic matches. That's because the Swiss maestro has called time on his illustrious career - having not played a competitive match since Wimbledon last year. The 20-time Major winner will play the last tournament of his career at the Laver Cup in London next week - where Nadal and Djokovic are also set to feature.

Federer last played against Nadal three years ago at Wimbledon, while he last locked horns with Djokovic two years ago at the Australian Open.

The Big Three @Big3Tennis Last Federer - Nadal match: 2019 Wimbledon SF



Last Federer - Djokovic match: 2020 Australian Open SF Last Federer - Nadal match: 2019 Wimbledon SF Last Federer - Djokovic match: 2020 Australian Open SF

On that note, let's have a look at the last time Federer played his two biggest rivals - Nadal and Djokovic:

# Wimbledon 2019 SF: Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Roger Federer locked horns with his great rival Rafael Nadal for a place in the final at 2019 Wimbledon. It was the pair's first meeting at the grasscourt Major since their epic five-set title match in 2008, where Nadal dethroned the then reigning five-time champion in near darkness.

More than a decade later, Federer was in no mood for a repeat result, starting strongly to take the first set in a tiebreak. Nadal fought back to level proceedings, but the Swiss regained control of proceedings - taking the next two sets to reach a record 12th Wimbledon final.

Little could anyone fathom that the legendary's pair's 40th meeting would be the last time they locked horns on a tennis court. It was Federer's sixth victory in his last seven meetings with Nadal, improving his H2H record against the Spaniard to 16-24.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Amazing match well deserved win by @rogerfederer I had some chances but... Roger played better. Good luck for the final @Wimbledon 2019. Thanks all for the support. Always fantastic to be here. See you next year! Amazing match well deserved win by @rogerfederer I had some chances but... Roger played better. Good luck for the final @Wimbledon 2019. Thanks all for the support. Always fantastic to be here. See you next year! 😘

Federer was on the cusp of history in the final against his other great rival Djokovic. He was twice a swing of his racquet away from winning a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title and become the oldest male player in the Open Era to win a Major.

However, Federer blinked at the most inopportune moment, and Djokovic went on to win his fifth Wimbledon title in a historic fifth-set tiebreak - a first at the grasscourt Major.

# 2020 Australian Open: Roger Federer lost to Novak Djokovic 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3

Djokovic (right) beat Roger Federer in the Australian Open semifinals.

The 2020 Australian Open semifinals marked the last time Roger Federer would play Novak Djokovic.

For starters, Federer wasn't supposed to play the match, as he was nursing an injury following his quarterfinal win over Tennys Sandgren. It was a surprise that Federer even took the court - later admitting that he had a 2% chance of winning the match.

However, startling Djokovic and fans alike, Federer made a bright start - moving within a point of a double break as a puzzled Djokovic looked at his box in a mixture of bewilderment and frustration: He had simply not expected his opponent to burst out the blocks.

Djokovic, though, fought back to claim the opener in a tiebreak. Federer battled hard in the next two sets - but hindered by his injury - he had little chance of victory as he gamely fought on. Eventually, Djokovic closed out a straight-set win before going on to win his eighth title in Melbourne.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo



The Serbian looks set to improve his current number of 7 Australian Open titles, the most by any tennis player in history. Standing in his way will be Thiem or Zverev. Novak Djokovic proving that he’s the master of the #AUSOpen beating Roger Federer by three straight sets.The Serbian looks set to improve his current number of 7 Australian Open titles, the most by any tennis player in history. Standing in his way will be Thiem or Zverev. Novak Djokovic proving that he’s the master of the #AUSOpen beating Roger Federer by three straight sets. The Serbian looks set to improve his current number of 7 Australian Open titles, the most by any tennis player in history. Standing in his way will be Thiem or Zverev. https://t.co/H4ELrLTvDn

It was the Serb's sixth victory in his last seven meetings with Roger Federer, closing their rivalry 27-23. The match also turned out to be Federer's last at the Australian Open, where he won 102 of his 117 matches, winning six titles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav