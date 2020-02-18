Rio Open 2020, Day 2: Dominic Thiem, Guido Pella, Borna Coric in action | Preview and Prediction

Dominic Thiem

The clay swing is already underway at the 7th edition of the Rio Open which is being held at the Jockey Club Brasileiro in Brazil. Headlining the ATP 500 event is World No. 5 player and clay-specialist Dominic Thiem. To give him stiff competition, there is a fair share of South American top seeds like Guido Pella, Pablo Cuevas, Juan Ignacio Londero and Leonardo Mayer.

The first day of the tournament saw the teenager Carlos Alcaraz winning his ATP Tour debut match by defeating seventh-seeded Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas, 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6(2) in a battle of 3 hours and 37 minutes. The Rio Open is known to pack in a lot of surprises and Day 2 promises even more exciting action as top-seed Dominic Thiem will be playing too.

After a surreal outing at the Australian Open 2020 where he finished as a finalist, the revamped Austrian, Thiem is back to the comfort of the clay courts. Thiem, who has been a winner at Rio in 2017 will look to open big against the 21-year-old Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves. Thiem should not have any trouble getting the job done and move ahead to the Round of 16.

Fifth-seeded Borna Coric will face Argentine talent Juan Ignacio Londero while Guido Pella, seeded fourth, will have to brave past Brazilian Thiago Monteiro. Day 2 promises to be exciting as the action intensifies on the clay courts of Rio Open 2020.

Here's all you need to know about the

Rio Open 2020 Schedule:

Date: February 17 - 23, 2020

Tournament: 2020 Rio Open presented by Claro

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Surface: Clay court

Advertisement

Prize Money: US $1,759,905

Where to watch Rio Open 2020?

India - The matches will be shown on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live streaming details for Rio Open 2020

The Rio Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Rio Open website will also show the live scores.