Rio Open 2020: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and predicted semi-final line-up

Dominic Thiem is the only top-20 player in this year's draw.

With the second ATP 500 tournament of the new season on the horizon, top players have descended on the clay courts of Rio for the 7th edition of the Rio Open.

The list of players is headlined by top seed Dominic Thiem and top stars including Dusan Lajovic and Guido Pella. Add the likes of Albert Ramos Vinolas and Borna Coric and you have a highly competitive field.

With main draw action set to begin on Monday, here is a look at the prospects of some go the top players in the draw.

Top Half

Casper Ruud is the midst of playing some of his best tennis.

Expected semifinal: Dominic Thiem vs Guido Pella

Analysis: The section features the tournament's only top 20 player in the form of Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem. And while he does, on paper, looks to be a cut above the rest of the competition, but he still might face resistance from the likes of Casper Ruud and Pedro Sousa, both of who are contesting the finals of the Argentina Open.

The other section of the top half will see a rather straightforward tussle between eight seed Fernando Verdasco and fourth seed Guido Pella compete for the other semifinal spot.

Prediction: Dominic Thiem vs Fernando Verdasco

Bottom Half

Cristain Garin will be a favorite to come through this part of the draw.

Expected semifinal: Cristian Garin vs Dusan Lajovic

Analysis: The section featuring third seed Cristian Garin looks like the easiest for the seeds. Garin, who is great on clay, should safely make it to last eight, where his first true test awaits in form of seventh seed Albert Ramos Vinolas.

Second seed Dusan Lajovic, on the other hand, has a couple of talented Italians to be wary of in the opening rounds. And then there is Borna Coric, the fifth seed, who might be the surprise winner to emerge out of the lower half.

Prediction: Cristian Garin vs Borna Coric