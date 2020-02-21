Rio Open 2020, Quarter-final: Dominic Thiem vs Gianluca Mager | Where to watch and live stream details

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem was in for a surprise in his Round of 16 clash against Spaniard Jaume Munar at the ongoing Rio Open 2020. The top-seed at the tournament, Thiem had to play a second consecutive three-set match to overcome his opponents, Munar and Felipe Meligeni Alves respectively. However, the Austrian survived the second round scare and made it to the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 event. He will now be facing Italian Gianluca Mager in his next encounter.

Playing on his favorite clay court surface, Thiem looked a little rusty on some occasions in the match against Munar. The 26-year-old was given a tough time by the Spaniard, and only after two hours and forty minutes of intense tennis at the Jockey Club Brasileiro did Thiem manage to seize victory, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4. Coming into the tournament after enjoying a brilliant run at the Australian Open 2020, where he finished as the runner-up, Thiem has been a little inconsistent on clay, strangely enough.

On the other hand, Mager has not dropped a set yet at Rio Open 2020 and is enjoying a good season as well. Mager and Thiem would be facing each other for the first time in their careers which ensures that the match might tread on unpredicted territories. It remains to be seen if Mager can pull off an upset or the 2017 Rio Open Champion, Thiem takes charge of the proceedings and advances to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Here's all you need to know about the

Date: February 17 - 23, 2020

Tournament: 2020 Rio Open presented by Claro

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Surface: Clay court

Prize Money: US $1,759,905

Time: [1] Dominic Thiem vs Gianluca Mager at approx. 02:30 AM IST on 22nd February 2020

Where to watch Rio Open 2020?

India - The matches will be shown on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live streaming details for Rio Open 2020

The Rio Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Rio Open website will also show live scores.