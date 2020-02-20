Rio Open 2020, Round of 16: Dominic Thiem vs Jaume Munar | Where to watch and Live Stream details

Dominic Thiem

The top seed at the Rio Open 2020, Dominic Thiem edged past Meligeni Rodrigues Alves in his opening round match at the Jockey Club Brasileiro in Rio de Janeiro. Playing on his favorite surface, Thiem defeated Alves 6-2 4-6 6-1 to storm into the second round of the tournament. The 26-year-old clay-specialist will be facing 22-year-old Spaniard, Jaume Munar in his Round of 16 match.

Thiem has revamped himself under his new coach and the results of it have been showing in all his recent outings. The Austrian came into the Rio Open 2020 after beginning the year on a great note at the Australian Open 2020. The World No. 4 player had a good season on the hard courts and almost defeated Novak Djokovic in the finals. However, back on the clay courts of Rio, the 2017 champion was brilliant against Alves in his Round of 32 match.

The next opponent for Thiem is Spain's Jaume Munar who has also been playing pretty well. The World No. 99 player took down Salvatore Caruso 7-6, 6-4 to set up a date with Thiem. However, it is highly improbable for the Spaniard to outplay the in-form Austrian. It remains to be seen if the young Munar can cause any damage to Thiem, who seems determined on winning his second title in Rio.

Here's all you need to know about the Rio Open 2020 Schedule:

Date: February 17 - 23, 2020

Tournament: 2020 Rio Open presented by Claro

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Surface: Clay court

Prize Money: US $1,759,905

Time: [1] Dominic Thiem vs Jaume Munar at approx. 04:50 AM IST on 21st February 2020

Where to watch Rio Open 2020?

India - The matches will be shown on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live streaming details for Rio Open 2020

The Rio Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Rio Open website will also show live scores.