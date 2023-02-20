Rio Open 2023 Day 2: Men's Singles Predictions ft. Carlos Alcaraz vs Mateus Alves, Pedro Cachin vs Daniel Elahi Galan

The second day of main draw action at the 2023 Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday (February 21) will feature ten singles matches. Six seeds, two qualifiers, two wildcards and one lucky loser will be in action.

On Monday, the likes of Alex Molcan and Hugo Dellien were victorious, beating Joao Fonseca and Joao Sousa respectively.

So, without further ado, here's a look at the predictions for the ten singles matches at the Rio Open on Tuesday:

#1 Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie Carlos Alcaraz

Lucky loser Cerundolo will take on second seed Cameron Norrie at the Rio Open on Tuesday.

The 107th-ranked Cerundolo is 2-1 this year, while World No. 13 Norrie is 13-3. Expect the Argentina Open finalist to win this first-time matchup.

Prediction: Norrie in straight sets.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz (2022 Rio Open winner) vs Mateus Alves

Carlos Alcaraz

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will open his Rio Open title defense against wildcard Mateus Alves.

World No. 2 Alcaraz is 4-0 in the ongoing season, while the 556th-ranked Alves is making his ATP debut. Expect the Argentina Open winner to prevail.

Prediction: Alcaraz in straight sets.

#3 Thomas Bellucci vs Sebastian Baez

Thomas Bellucci

Wildcard Thomas Bellucci will make his season debut against sixth seed Sebastian Baez.

The 915th-ranked Bellucci has never played World No. 35 Baez, but expect the latter to prevail with ease.

Prediction: Baez in straight sets.

#4 Roberto Carballes Baena vs Francisco Cerundolo

Roberto Carballes Baena

Roberto Carballes Baena will open his Rio Open campaign against fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo.

The 73rd-ranked Carballes Baena is 2-4 in 2023, while World No. 33 Cerundolo is 6-5. The Argentinian won the pair's lone meeting in Rio last year and should prevail again.

Prediction: Cerundolo in three sets.

#5 Fabio Fognini vs Tomas Barrios Vera

Fabio Fognini

World No. 86 Fognini will take on qualifier Barrios Vera. The Italian is winless in three matches in 2023, while the 196th-ranked Barrios Vera is 2-1.

Expect the latter to take this first-time matchup.

Prediction: Barrios Vera in three sets.

#6 Dusan Lajovic vs Diego Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman

World No. 80 Lajovic will take on fifth-seed Schwartzman in his Rio Open opener.

Lajovic, who is 3-3 this year, has won only one of his four previous matches against the 38th-ranked Schwartzman. The Argentinian is 1-4 in 2023 and should triumph again.

Prediction: Schwartzman in three sets.

#7 Hugo Gaston vs Juan Pablo Varillas

Hugo Gaston

Qualifier Hugo Gaston will take on World No. 81 Pablo Varillas for a place in the second round.

The 106th-ranked Gaston is 0-1 in 2023, while Pablo Varillas is 3-3. Expect the latter to win this first-time matchup.

Rio Open @RioOpenOficial Quadra 2 - 16h30

QUADRA 2 start 4:30 pm

[Q] H. Gaston (FRA) vs [SE] J. Varillas (PER)

[4] F. Cabral (POR) / H. Zeballos (ARG) vs [PR] P. Martinez (ESP) / D. Thiem (AUT)

T. Brkic (BIH) / G. Escobar (ECU) vs [WC] M. Demoliner (BRA) / F. Meligeni Alves (BRA)



(3/4) Quadra 2 - 16h30QUADRA 2 start 4:30 pm[Q] H. Gaston (FRA) vs [SE] J. Varillas (PER)[4] F. Cabral (POR) / H. Zeballos (ARG) vs [PR] P. Martinez (ESP) / D. Thiem (AUT)T. Brkic (BIH) / G. Escobar (ECU) vs [WC] M. Demoliner (BRA) / F. Meligeni Alves (BRA)(3/4)

Prediction: Pablo Varillas in straight sets.

#8 Pedro Cachin vs Daniel Elahi Galan

Pedro Cachin

Cachin takes on Elahi Galan in an all-unseeded first-round matchup. The 59th-ranked Cachin is 1-6 this season, while World No. 88 Elahi Galan is 0-4.

Expect Cachin to take this one.

Prediction: Cachin in straight sets.

#9 Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Seventh seed Ramos-Vinolas will open his Rio Open campaign against World No.75 Martin Etcheverry.

The 47th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas is 2-6 this year, while Etcheverry is 3-4. The Spaniard has won both previous meetings with Etcheverry and should do so again.

Prediction: Ramos-Vinolas in three sets.

#10 Jaume Munar vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Jaume Munar

Munar will take on Zapata Miralles in an all-Spanish first-round matchup. The 66th-ranked Munar is 1-4 this year, while World No. 63 Zapata Miralles is 4-4.

Munar won their lone meeting in Gstaad last year, but Zapata Miralles should take this one.

Prediction: Zapata Miralles in three sets.

