Rio Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Bu Yunchaokete, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Bu Yunchaokete

Date: February 18, 2025

Tournament: Rio Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Jockey Club Brasileiro

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $2,574,145

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Alexander Zverev vs Bu Yunchaokete preview

Alexander Zverev in action at the 2025 Argentina Open - Source: Getty

Top seed Alexander Zverev will face China's Bu Yunchaokete in the first round of the 2025 Rio Open on 18 February, Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

World No. 2 Zverev suffered a disappointing loss this week in the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, against the fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo in three sets.

The German started the season at the United Cup, where he won both his singles matches, but they were not enough to give his team a place in the knockout round. Zverev lost the final of the Australian Open last month against Jannik Sinner, and has a 9-2 win-loss record in 2025.

Ad

On the other hand, Bu Yunchaokete has a 3-6 win-loss record in 2025. His best result in 2025 so far came at Open Occitanie in Montpellier, where he reached the quarterfinals.

Last week, he lost to another top seed, Taylor Fritz in the second round of the Delray Beach Open 6-7(4), 2-6. Interestingly, Bu has not beaten anyone ranked higher than him in 2025 yet.

Bu Yunchaokete of China plays a backhand in the Men's Singles First Round match against Hady Habib of Lebanon during day one of the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev vs Bu Yunchaokete head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Bu Yunchaokete will meet for the first time on the ATP Tour.

Ad

Alexander Zverev vs Bu Yunchaokete odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Alexander Zverev TBD TBD TBD Bu Yunchaokete TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be added when available)

Alexander Zverev vs Bu Yunchaokete prediction

Zverev would be looking to grab as many points as possible in the clay court season, as World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will miss three months due to his ban. He won only one title on clay court last season, which was the Italian Open in Rome.

27-year-old Zverev has won eight ATP title on the clay courts in his career and he would be looking to win his ninth such title and 24th career title in Brazil. In Rio he is playing an ATP Tournament for the first time, but he won both Davis Cup matches when he played the hosts Brazil in 2022.

Ad

23-year-old Bu Yunchaokete will be playing an ATP Tour match on the clay court for the first time in his career. In his career, he has reached five ATP Challenger Tour finals, and all of them were on hard courts.

Bu has only one Top 10 win in his career, which was also on a hard court, against Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the China Open. It looks like he wants to improve his game on clay, as he played Challenger events on hard courts in the past, even during the clay court season.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback