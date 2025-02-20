Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Comesana

Date: February 21, 2025

Tournament: Rio Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $2,574,145

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Comesana preview

In Picture: Alexander Zverev (Getty)

Top seed Alexander Zverev will look to keep his bid to win his first title of the 2025 season on track when he takes on Francisco Comesana in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Rio Open. The German player has been in fine form in 2025 so far, reaching the final of the Australian Open, where he lost to defending champion Jannik Sinner in straight sets. At the Argentina Open, the World No. 2 lost to Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinal.

Trending

However, at the Rio Open, the top seed has lived up to his billing so far. He began with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Yunchaokete Bu in the first round. He maintained his form as he won 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6) against Alexander Shevchenko in the second round.

Francisco Comesana had no main-draw wins before the Rio Open, as the Argentine had three first-round exits to begin the 2025 season. He lost 2-6, 2-6 to Nisesh Basavareddy in the ASB Classic, lost in five sets against Daniel Altmaier at the Australian Open, and lost to fellow countryman Mariano Navone, 4-6, 4-6, in his home event in Buenos Aires.

Comesana had his first win of the season at the Rio Open when he began his campaign with a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (3), 6-3 win over home favorite Gustavo Heide. In the second round, the Argentine caused an upset, winning 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 7-6 (6) against sixth-seeded Nicolas Jarry in the second round.

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Comesana head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the players.

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Comesana odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev TBD TBD TBD Francisco Comesana TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Comesana prediction

In his match against Alexander Shevchenko, Zverev won 67 per cent of his service points and 45 per cent of his return points. The German player was not as effective on the return games, as he could convert only 3 of the 12 break-point opportunities he got. On the other hand, his first serve percentage was below 70 percent and he got broken three times.

Against Nicolas Jarry, Comesana won 68 per cent of his service points and 24 per cent of the return points. The Argentine won the match despite winning ten fewer points than his Chilean opponent. However, winning 76 per cent of his first-serve points which included hitting 12 aces, helped Comesana to come up trumps in important situations in the match.

Zverev needs to improve his first serve numbers along with his break point conversion, whereas Comesana needs to improve his return game for the upcoming match. However, Zverev, being the top seed and playing on his favorite surface, should be able to advance to the semifinal.

Pick- Zverev to win in three sets

