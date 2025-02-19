Rio Open 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Sebastian Baez vs Mariano Navone

Day 3 of Rio Open 2025 saw the likes of Alexander Zverev and Francisco Cerundolo book their respective spots in the second round. Fifth seed Sebastian Baez also won his opening-round match while Pedro Martinez was eliminated.

Day 3 of the ATP 500 event will see eight matches take place, four each in singles and doubles. Top seed Alexander Zverev will look to book his place in the quarterfinals as he takes on Alexander Shevchenko while fifth seed Sebastian Baez will lock horns with compatriot Mariano Navone.

The likes of Nicolas Jarry and Thiago Monteiro will also be in action as they try to reach the last eight of the clay-court event. On that note, let us take a look at the predictions for some of the men's singles matches that will take place on Day 3 of the Rio Open.

#1. Sebastian Baez vs Mariano Navone

Fifth seed Sebastian Baez will face compatriot Mariano Navone in the second round of the Rio Open. The two will lock horns for the second time, a year after their final at this very tournament, which Baez won 6-2, 6-1. Whoever wins, will face either Thiago Monteiro or Tseng Chun-hsin in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 event.

Baez started his title defense in Rio with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Roman Burruchaga while Navone triumphed 6-4, 6-3 over Roberto Carballes Baena. The defending Rio Open champion has won just two out of five matches so far in 2025 while Navone has triumphed in five out of ten fixtures.

If Baez is at his best, he should be able to defeat his compatriot on his best surface and reach the quarterfinals of the Rio Open.

Predicted Winner: Sebastian Baez.

#2. Nicolas Jarry vs Francisco Comesana

Sixth seed Nicolas Jarry will face Francisco Comesana in the second round of the Rio Open. The two will lock horns for the very first time, and the winner will take on either top seed Alexander Zverev or Alexander Shevchenko in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament.

Jarry booked his place in the second round in Rio after coming back from a set down to defeat Juan Manuel Cerundolo 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 while Comesana edged out Gustavo Heide 7-6(2), 6-7(7), 6-3. The Chilean has won three out of six matches so far in 2025 while the Argentine has triumphed in just one out of four fixtures.

Jarry may not be in the kind of form he was at this time last year but even then, he should be able to triumph over lowly-ranked Francisco Comesana.

Predicted Winner: Nicolas Jarry

#3. Thiago Monteiro vs Tseng Chun-hsin

Local boy Thiago Monteiro will be up against Tseng Chun-hsin in the second round of the Rio Open. This will be the very first encounter between the two on the ATP Tour and whoever comes out on top, will face either fifth seed Sebastian Baez or Mariano Navone in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 event.

Monteiro became the only Brazilian to win his first-round match in Rio after edging out Facundo Diaz Acosta 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) while Tseng stunned third seed Alejandro Tabilo 6-2, 7-5. Both players thus secured their first main-draw win of the 2025 season.

Monteiro previously beat Tseng at a Challenger event in Genoa back in 2023 and he will have the home crowd's support. Hence, there is a good chance of the 30-year-old advancing to the quarterfinals in Rio.

Predicted Winner: Thiago Monteiro.

