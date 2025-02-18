Rio Open 2025: Sebastian Baez vs Sumit Nagal preview, head-to-head, prediction, and where to watch

India’s Sumit Nagal and Argentina’s Sebastian Baez will be up against each other in the Round-of-32 clash of the Rio Open 2025. Nagal recently lost one place to be ranked No. 130 in the world while Baez is the World No. 31.

Nagal hasn’t had the best run of late as he dropped out of the top 100 after his first-round exit from the Australian Open. Recently, the Indian had luck going his way as he made his way into the main draw of the Argentina Open as a lucky loser, but crashed out in the very first round after losing to Corentin Moutet in straight sets.

In the Rosario Challenger, he advanced to the pre-quarters, where Hugo Dellien defeated him. Last year, Nagal threatened to break into the top 50 of the ATP rankings but has lost his rhythm.

Baez, on the other hand, advanced to the second round of the Argentina Open where Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild beat him in straight sets. He had gone through to the semi-final of the Rosario Challengers before Dellien got the better of him.

Match Details: Sebastian Baez vs Sumit Nagal, Round of 32, Rio Open 2025

Date and time: Wednesday, February 19, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Sebastian Baez vs Sumit Nagal Head-to-Head

Sumit Nagal and Sebastian Baez have faced each other only once on the ATP Tour. Last year, Baez defeated Nagal in the clay-court tournament in Geneva. Baez won the Round-of-32 match 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Sebastian Baez vs Sumit Nagal Prediction

On current form, Nagal has a mountain to climb if he is to advance to the Round of 16. Baez is a much stronger opponent and should be able to finish on the winning side.

Prediction: Sebastian Baez is expected to win the match in straight sets.

Where to watch the match?

Tennis Channel holds the broadcasting rights for the Rio Open 2025 according to the ATP Tour website.

